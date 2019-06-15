Log in
PBF LOGISTICS LP

(PBFX)
PBF Logistics LP : Energy to Attend the J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference

06/15/2019

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) announced today that the company's management will be attending the J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference being held on June 18-19, 2019.

Company presentation materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the PBF Energy website at www.pbfenergy.com.

About PBF Energy Inc.
PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy Inc. also currently indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partnership interest of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX).

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-energy-to-attend-the-jp-morgan-2019-energy-conference-300869150.html

SOURCE PBF Energy Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
