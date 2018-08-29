Log in
PBF Logistics LP : Energy to Participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

08/29/2018 | 08:20pm CEST

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) announced today that the company's management will be participating in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on September 5, 2018.

PBF Energy Logo

The company's presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the PBF Energy website at http://investors.pbfenergy.com/.

About PBF Energy Inc.
PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy Inc. also currently indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 44% of the limited partnership interest of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX).

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-energy-to-participate-in-the-barclays-ceo-energy-power-conference-300704340.html

SOURCE PBF Energy Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
