PBF Logistics LP : Energy to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

06/25/2019 | 06:19pm EDT

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the second quarter 2019 on Thursday, August 1, 2019. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding second quarter results and other business matters on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

PBF Energy Logo

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Energy's website, http://www.pbfenergy.com.  The call can also be accessed by dialing (866) 342-8591 or (203) 518-9713, conference ID: PBFQ219. The audio replay will be available two hours after the end of the call through August 15, 2019, by dialing (800) 723-5792 or (402) 220-2664.

About PBF Energy Inc.
PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy Inc. also currently indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partnership interest of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX).

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-energy-to-release-second-quarter-2019-earnings-results-300874893.html

SOURCE PBF Energy Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
