Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PBF Logistics LP    PBFX

PBF LOGISTICS LP (PBFX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/04 03:59:59 pm
21.005 USD   +2.92%
2016PBF LOGISTICS LP : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PBF Logistics LP : to Attend UBS MLP One-on-One Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 05:28pm EST

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) announced today that the partnership's management will be participating in meetings with institutional investors at the UBS MLP One-on-One Conference on January 14-15, 2019.

PBF Logistics Logo (PRNewsfoto/PBF Logistics LP)

The company's meeting materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the PBF Logistics LP website at www.pbflogistics.com.

PBF Logistics LP
PBF Logistics LP, headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-logistics-to-attend-ubs-mlp-one-on-one-conference-300773239.html

SOURCE PBF Logistics LP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PBF LOGISTICS LP
05:28pPBF LOGISTICS LP : to Attend UBS MLP One-on-One Conference
PR
01/02PBF LOGISTICS LP : Energy to Attend Energy Industry Events
PR
2018PBF LOGISTICS LP : to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Results
PR
2018PBF LOGISTICS LP : Energy to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Results
PR
2018PBF LOGISTICS LP : Linde to partner with Delaware City Refining Company to estab..
PR
2018PBF LOGISTICS LP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2018PBF ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
2018PBF LOGISTICS LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
2018PBF LOGISTICS LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
2018PBF LOGISTICS LP : Increases Quarterly Distribution to $0.50 per Unit and Announ..
PU
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.