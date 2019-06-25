Log in
PBF LOGISTICS LP

(PBFX)
PBF Logistics LP : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

06/25/2019 | 06:18pm EDT

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the second quarter 2019 on Thursday, August 1, 2019. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding second quarter results and other business matters on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Logistics' website, http://www.pbflogistics.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (866) 831-8713 or (203) 518-9822, conference ID: PBFXQ219. The audio replay will be available two hours after the end of the call through August 15, 2019, by dialing (800) 723-5782 or (402) 220-2663.

About PBF Logistics LP
PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-logistics-to-release-second-quarter-2019-earnings-results-300874892.html

SOURCE PBF Logistics LP


© PRNewswire 2019
