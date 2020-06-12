Log in
PBF LOGISTICS LP (PBFX)

PBF LOGISTICS LP

(PBFX)
PBF Logistics LP : to Release Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

06/12/2020 | 03:19pm EDT

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the second quarter 2020 on Friday, July 31, 2020. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Logistics' website, http://www.pbflogistics.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (800) 459-5346 or (203) 518-9544, conference ID: PBFXQ220. The audio replay will be available two hours after the end of the call through August 14, 2020, by dialing (800) 753-5207 or (402) 220-2156.

About PBF Logistics LP 
PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-logistics-to-release-second-quarter-2020-earnings-results-301075264.html

SOURCE PBF Logistics LP


