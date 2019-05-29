Connection :® Public Sector Solutions Awarded DoD Contract

Connection is One of Six IT Providers Awarded $3.2 Billion DoD Contract

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), an industry-leading technology solutions provider of a full range of information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, and education markets, announced that Connection® Public Sector Solutions is one of six major IT solution providers selected for a multiple-award, firm-fixed price blanket purchase agreement (BPA) in accordance with a General Services Administration Federal Supply Schedule contract.

The combined contracts have an estimated value of $3.17 Billion and will provide commercially available Microsoft brand name perpetual software licenses and annual subscriptions for the Department of Defense (DoD), U.S. intelligence community, and U.S. Coast Guard. The ordering period will run through November 27, 2028.

Robert Howard, President of Connection® Public Sector Solutions, stated, “This agreement highlights Connection’s contract expertise and extensive experience helping Federal customers navigate an increasingly complex Microsoft licensing landscape. We will continue to deliver the exceptional value, service, and trusted guidance that make Connection the go-to IT provider for those looking to transform their organizations and achieve greater performance, efficiency, and security.”

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.pcconnection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555), operating through our PC Connection Sales Corp. subsidiary, is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small- and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 425,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, operating through our MoreDirect, Inc. subsidiary, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and access to over 425,000 products and 1,600 vendors through TRAXX™, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and project managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), operating through our GovConnection, Inc. subsidiary, is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the impact of changes in market demand and the overall level of economic activity and environment, or in the level of business investment in information technology products, competitive products and pricing, product availability and market acceptance, new products, fluctuations in operating results, the ability of the Company to manage personnel levels in response to fluctuations in revenue, and other risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from these detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2018.

