Connection :® Public Sector Solutions Awarded DoD Contract

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN),
an industry-leading technology solutions provider of a full range of
information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, and
education markets, announced that Connection® Public Sector Solutions is
one of six major IT solution providers selected for a multiple-award,
firm-fixed price blanket purchase agreement (BPA) in accordance with a
General Services Administration Federal Supply Schedule contract.
The combined contracts have an estimated value of $3.17 Billion and will
provide commercially available Microsoft brand name perpetual software
licenses and annual subscriptions for the Department of Defense (DoD),
U.S. intelligence community, and U.S. Coast Guard. The ordering period
will run through November 27, 2028.
Robert Howard, President of Connection® Public Sector
Solutions, stated, “This agreement highlights Connection’s contract
expertise and extensive experience helping Federal customers navigate an
increasingly complex Microsoft licensing landscape. We will continue to
deliver the exceptional value, service, and trusted guidance that make
Connection the go-to IT provider for those looking to transform their
organizations and achieve greater performance, efficiency, and security.”
About Connection
PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com;
NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH.
With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers
custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015
certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in
Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical
certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of
its customers. Connection also services international customers through
its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service
management company. Investors and media can find more information about
Connection at http://ir.pcconnection.com.
Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555), operating through our PC
Connection Sales Corp. subsidiary, is a rapid-response provider of IT
products and services serving primarily the small- and medium-sized
business sector. It offers more than 425,000 brand-name products through
its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications,
and its website at www.connection.com.
Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise,
operating through our MoreDirect, Inc. subsidiary, provides corporate
technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT
supply-chain expertise, and access to over 425,000 products and 1,600
vendors through TRAXX™, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system.
The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and project
managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware,
software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.
Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), operating through our
GovConnection, Inc. subsidiary, is a rapid-response provider of IT
products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies
and educational institutions through specialized account managers,
publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.
cnxn-g
