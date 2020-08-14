Log in
PC CONNECTION, INC.

PC CONNECTION, INC.

(CNXN)
  Report
08/14 03:51:15 pm
46.74 USD   -2.03%
03:31pCONNECTION : Receives HP Partner of the Year Award
BU
08/10PC CONNECTION : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/10PC CONNECTION : Connection (CNXN) Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
Connection : Receives HP Partner of the Year Award

08/14/2020

Company Honored for Exemplary Achievements in Growth and Innovation

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), an industry-leading technology solutions provider of a full range of information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, and education markets, has been named a 2019 HP Inc. Partner of the Year. HP’s annual Partner of the Year Awards recognized top-performing partners for exemplary achievements in growth and innovation. Connection was honored with an HP U.S. Personal Systems National Solution Provider of the Year Award.

“Channel partners are the lifeblood of our business, and it's a pleasure to recognize the achievements of this year's partner award winners, each of whom have demonstrated exceptional growth through innovation and a true commitment to our mutual customers,” said Scott Lannum, Vice President and General Manager, Americas Commercial Channel Sales, HP Inc. “We congratulate Connection on this well-deserved recognition, and thank them for their continued partnership with HP.”

This award reflects Connection’s ability to help customers meet the demands of the modern workplace with computing solutions that deliver greater productivity, efficiency, and security. 2020 marks a monumental shift in the way millions of Americans connect, collaborate, and get work done. Connection has been able to help customers transform their workspace and make the transition rapidly and securely with procurement offerings, support services, productivity tools, and HP solutions designed to bring enterprise-level efficiency and security to home and remote work.

Tim McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer of Connection said, “It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized through the HP Partner of the Year Awards Program. I would like to thank the entire HP team for their support. Connection will continue to build on our partnership with HP and explore new ways to deliver the exceptional value, service, and industry-leading innovations our mutual customers deserve.”

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.pcconnection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 425,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and access to over 425,000 products and 1,600 vendors through TRAXX™, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and project managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

cnxn-g

###


© Business Wire 2020
