Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PC Connection, Inc.    CNXN

PC CONNECTION, INC.

(CNXN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/28 04:00:26 pm
40.305 USD   -0.65%
06:01pPC CONNECTION : Thomas C. Baker Joins Connection (CNXN) as CFO
BU
02/07PC CONNECTION : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/07CONNECTION : (CNXN) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PC Connection : Thomas C. Baker Joins Connection (CNXN) as CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 06:01pm EST

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), an industry-leading technology solutions provider of a full range of information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, and education markets, announced today that Thomas C. Baker has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer reporting to Timothy McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Baker’s appointment is effective on March 1, 2019. Prior to joining Connection, Mr. Baker served as Corporate Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the New Markets and Service Group at Applied Materials, Inc. since 2013. He previously served as Vice President of finance for Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates from 2006 to 2013, and successfully led the finance integration following the acquisition of Varian Semiconductor of Applied Materials in 2011. Mr. Baker launched his career as a public accountant with Price Waterhouse after receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Babson College.

“We are pleased to welcome Tom to the Connection team,” said Mr. McGrath. “Tom’s years of large public company experience, including building cohesive financial teams, M&A knowledge, and product portfolio management will be a significant benefit to Connection.”

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection®, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection – Business Solutions (800.800.5555), operating through our PC Connection Sales Corp. subsidiary, is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small- and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 425,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection – Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, operating through our MoreDirect, Inc. subsidiary, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and access to over 425,000 products and 1,600 vendors through TRAXX™, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and project managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection – Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), operating through our GovConnection, Inc. subsidiary, is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

cnxn-g


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PC CONNECTION, INC.
06:01pPC CONNECTION : Thomas C. Baker Joins Connection (CNXN) as CFO
BU
02/07PC CONNECTION : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/07PC CONNECTION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
02/07PC CONNECTION INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
02/07CONNECTION : (CNXN) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
BU
01/24CONNECTION : (CNXN) to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results for 2018
BU
2018PC CONNECTION, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018PC CONNECTION INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2018CONNECTION : (CNXN) Announces Special Dividend and New Share Repurchase Program
BU
2018PC CONNECTION : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 809 M
EBIT 2019 89,7 M
Net income 2019 65,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,51
P/E ratio 2020 15,25
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,37x
Capitalization 1 071 M
Chart PC CONNECTION, INC.
Duration : Period :
PC Connection, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PC CONNECTION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 39,5 $
Spread / Average Target -2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. McGrath President & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia J. Gallup Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Stephen P. Sarno Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Kevin McCahill Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Ward Senior Vice President-Technology Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PC CONNECTION, INC.38.88%1 071
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC15.10%40 412
HP INC16.81%37 051
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE26.42%23 358
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC21.33%13 191
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED32.09%11 021
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.