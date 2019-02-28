PC Connection : Thomas C. Baker Joins Connection (CNXN) as CFO

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN),
an industry-leading technology solutions provider of a full range of
information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, and
education markets, announced today that Thomas C. Baker has joined the
Company as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer
reporting to Timothy McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Baker’s appointment is effective on March 1, 2019. Prior to joining
Connection, Mr. Baker served as Corporate Vice President and Chief
Financial Officer for the New Markets and Service Group at Applied
Materials, Inc. since 2013. He previously served as Vice President of
finance for Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates from 2006 to 2013,
and successfully led the finance integration following the acquisition
of Varian Semiconductor of Applied Materials in 2011. Mr. Baker launched
his career as a public accountant with Price Waterhouse after receiving
a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Babson College.
“We are pleased to welcome Tom to the Connection team,” said Mr.
McGrath. “Tom’s years of large public company experience, including
building cohesive financial teams, M&A knowledge, and product portfolio
management will be a significant benefit to Connection.”
About Connection
PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection®,
(www.connection.com;
NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH.
With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers
custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015
certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in
Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical
certifications to ensure it can solve the most complex issues of its
customers. Connection also services international customers through its
GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management
company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection
at http://ir.connection.com.
Connection – Business Solutions (800.800.5555), operating through our PC
Connection Sales Corp. subsidiary, is a rapid-response provider of IT
products and services serving primarily the small- and medium-sized
business sector. It offers more than 425,000 brand-name products through
its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications,
and its website at www.connection.com.
Connection – Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise,
operating through our MoreDirect, Inc. subsidiary, provides corporate
technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT
supply-chain expertise, and access to over 425,000 products and 1,600
vendors through TRAXX™, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system.
The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and project
managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware,
software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.
Connection – Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), operating through
our GovConnection, Inc. subsidiary, is a rapid-response provider of IT
products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies
and educational institutions through specialized account managers,
publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.
