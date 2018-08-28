PC Tel : PCTEL Announces Reorganization to Advance Growth Strategy

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leader in Performance Critical
TELecom solutions, announced a strategic reorganization to drive
company growth, consolidating its operations to address the convergence
in the industrial IoT, public safety and 4G infrastructure markets and
the emergence of new technologies such as 5G. Rishi Bharadwaj will serve
as Chief Operating Officer for the company, while Arnt Arvik will lead
business development and sales as Chief Sales Officer. The
reorganization is effective immediately.
Prior to the reorganization, the company operated in two segments,
Connected Solutions for the design and manufacture of antennas and
related wireless products, and RF Solutions for test and measurement
tools that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The
Company will operate in one entity immediately and will report as one
entity beginning with the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2018.
“In recent years, we’ve found that many of the same customers need
performance critical antennas, radio systems, and test and measurement
tools to verify wireless networks. This reorganization will facilitate
faster growth in key vertical markets such as wide area industrial IoT,
public safety, rail, and transit,” said David Neumann, the company’s
CEO. “Rishi and Arnt are both forward-thinking leaders with a deep
understanding of our markets and technology.”
“PCTEL’s breadth and depth of RF expertise is unique in the industry,”
said Rishi Bharadwaj, PCTEL’s COO. “Our combined organization will be
able to leverage our expertise in radio frequency engineering,
electrical and mechanical engineering, product quality and testing, and
wireless network engineering to solve complex problems for the world’s
leading network providers, integrators, and equipment manufacturers.”
Rishi Bharadwaj most recently served as PCTEL’s Senior Vice President
and General Manager of the Connected Solutions segment. Previously, he
led Connected Solutions sales, strategic development, and product
management and the company’s patent licensing efforts. Prior to PCTEL,
Rishi held several RF and software engineering roles, developing data
collection and data analytics tools for the cellular industry at SAFCO
Technologies, Inc. and then at Agilent Technologies, which acquired
SAFCO. Rishi holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and
Master of Electrical and Computer Engineering from Illinois Institute of
Technology, and Master of Business Administration from Northwestern
University’s Kellogg School of Management. He holds a patent for
measuring data quality in wireless communication networks.
Arnt Arvik most recently served as Vice President of Global Sales for
the company’s test and measurement tool product line. He joined PCTEL in
2016 as Vice President of Americas Sales and Engineering Services for RF
Solutions. Prior to joining PCTEL, Mr. Arvik was Vice President of
Americas Sales and Operations and head of Global Supply for Ascom
Network Testing. He also spent nine years with Ericsson Inc. as Director
of Business Development for the TEMS product line in the Americas.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, the
statements regarding the impact of the strategic reorganization of the
company and the consolidation of its operations to a single operating
and reporting entity are forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the safe harbor. These statements are based on PCTEL's current
expectations. Anticipated benefits may differ materially from those
projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but
not limited to the company’s ability to leverage its engineering and
other expertise across its product lines to address the changing
wireless market, and the company’s ability to facilitate faster growth
through this consolidation of its operations. These and other risks and
uncertainties are detailed in PCTEL's Securities and Exchange Commission
filings. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date
hereof, and PCTEL disclaims any obligation to update or revise the
information contained in any forward-looking statements, whether as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About PCTEL
PCTEL, Inc. provides Performance Critical TELecom
technology solutions. We are a leading global supplier of antennas and
wireless network testing solutions. Our precision
antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access
points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and
devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). We offer in-house
design, testing, radio integration, and manufacturing capabilities for
our customers. PCTEL’s test
and measurement tools improve the performance of wireless networks
globally, with a focus on LTE, public safety, and emerging 5G
technologies. Network operators, neutral hosts, and equipment
manufacturers rely on our scanning receivers and testing solutions to
analyze, design, and optimize their networks.
For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.
