PC Tel : PCTEL Reports $21.2 Million in Fourth Quarter Revenue
0
03/14/2019 | 04:02pm EDT
PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI) announced its results for the fourth quarter
ended December 31, 2018.
Highlights from Continuing Operations
Revenue of $21.2 million in the quarter and $83.0 million for the
year, 9% lower in the quarter and 9% lower for the year compared
to the prior year. Revenue was lower in both the antenna and test &
measurement product lines in the quarter and for the year compared to
the prior year.
Gross profit margin of 40.9% in the quarter and 37.5% for the year, down
3.1% in the quarter and 4.9% for the year compared to the prior year.
The decrease in the quarter is due to lower test & measurement product
revenue which has higher gross margin compared to antenna products.
The decrease for the year is due to both the lower test & measurement
product revenue and price erosion in the small cell antenna market.
GAAP net loss per share of $0.53 in the quarter and a GAAP net loss
of $0.75 for the year, compared to net income of $0.19 per share
in the quarter and $0.24 for the year in the prior year. Approximately
$0.51 per share of the GAAP net loss in the quarter and $0.54 of the
GAAP net loss in the year are attributed to non-cash income tax
expense related to the Company’s valuation allowance for deferred tax
assets. The income tax adjustment reflects a full valuation allowance
on the Company’s deferred tax assets.
Non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA are measures the Company
uses to reflect the results of its core earnings. A reconciliation
of those non-GAAP measures to our financial statements is provided
later in the press release.
Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.03 in the quarter and a net
loss of $0.04 for the year compared to net income of $0.08 in
the quarter and $0.28 for the year in the prior year.
Adjusted EBITDA margin as a percent of revenue of 6% in the
quarter and 2% for the year compared to 10% in the quarter and
9% for the year in the prior year.
$35.2 million of cash and short-term investments at December 31,
2018 and no debt.
“Our combined sales force with a dedicated business development team is
having a real impact in public safety, industrial IoT and 5G targeted
markets,” said David Neumann, PCTEL’s CEO. “It is encouraging to see all
the major U.S. operators, along with leading operators in Europe and
Asia, deploying 5G networks. This drives test and measurement sales for
deployments today and will drive growth in our small cell, transit and
industrial IoT solutions over the long term. After a challenging year,
we are pleased to see sequential growth in revenue and earnings in the
fourth quarter.”
CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST
PCTEL’s management team will discuss the Company’s results today at 4:30
p.m. ET.The call can be accessed by dialing (888) 782-2072 (U.S.
/ Canada) or (706) 679-6397 (International), conference ID: 2979119.
The call will also be webcast at http://investor.pctel.com/news-events/webcasts-presentations.
REPLAY: A replay will be available for two weeks after the call on
either the website listed above or by calling (855) 859-2056
(U.S./Canada), or International (404) 537-3406, conference ID: 2979119.
About PCTEL
PCTEL, Inc. is a leading global supplier of antennas and wireless
network testing solutions. Founded in 1994, we are currently celebrating
our 25th anniversary. PCTEL’s precision
antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access
points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and
devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). We offer in-house
design, testing, radio integration, and manufacturing capabilities for
our customers. PCTEL’s test
and measurement tools improve the performance of wireless networks
globally, with a focus on LTE, public safety, and emerging 5G
technologies. Network operators, neutral hosts, and equipment
manufacturers rely on our scanning receivers and testing solutions to
analyze, design, and optimize their networks.
This press release and our related comments in our earnings conference
call contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, the statements
regarding our future financial performance, growth of our antenna
solutions and test and measurement businesses, anticipated demand for
certain products including those related to antennas, the industrial IoT
and the rollout of 5G, our expectations regarding increasing capital
expenditures in 2019 by wireless operators, the impact of tariffs on
certain imports from China, and the anticipated growth of public and
private wireless systems are forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the safe harbor. These statements are based on management’s
current expectations and actual results may differ materially from those
projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including the
impact of data densification and IoT on capacity and coverage demand,
impact of 5G, customer demand for these types of products and services
generally including demand from customers in China, growth and
continuity in PCTEL’s vertical markets, and PCTEL’s ability to grow its
wireless products business and create, protect and implement new
technologies and solutions. These and other risks and uncertainties are
detailed in PCTEL's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These
forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and
PCTEL disclaims any obligation to update or revise the information
contained in any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
PCTEL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,329
$
5,559
Short-term investment securities
30,870
32,499
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $63 and $319 at December
31, 2018 and
December 31, 2017, respectively
15,864
18,624
Inventories, net
12,848
12,756
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,416
1,605
Total current assets
65,327
71,043
Property and equipment, net
12,138
12,369
Goodwill
3,332
3,332
Intangible assets, net
1,029
2,113
Deferred tax assets, net
0
7,734
Other noncurrent assets
45
72
TOTAL ASSETS
$
81,871
$
96,663
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Accounts payable
$
6,083
$
5,471
Accrued liabilities
5,801
7,481
Total current liabilities
11,884
12,952
Long-term liabilities
381
392
Total liabilities
12,265
13,344
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized,
18,271,249 and 17,806,792
shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December
31, 2017, respectively
18
18
Additional paid-in capital
133,859
134,505
Accumulated deficit
(64,055
)
(51,258
)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(216
)
54
Total stockholders’ equity
69,606
83,319
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
81,871
$
96,663
PCTEL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
REVENUES
$
21,241
$
23,301
$
82,979
$
91,437
COST OF REVENUES
12,543
13,056
51,898
52,626
GROSS PROFIT
8,698
10,245
31,081
38,811
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
2,830
3,002
11,851
11,142
Sales and marketing
3,024
3,236
12,083
12,630
General and administrative
3,184
3,028
12,355
13,110
Amortization of intangible assets
85
124
418
496
Total operating expenses
9,123
9,390
36,707
37,378
OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME
(425
)
855
(5,626
)
1,433
Other income, net
78
32
564
105
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(347
)
887
(5,062
)
1,538
Expense (benefit) for income taxes
8,788
(2,402
)
7,827
(2,471
)
(LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(9,135
)
3,289
(12,889
)
4,009
NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX BENEFIT
0
(39
)
0
(187
)
NET (LOSS) INCOME
$
(9,135
)
$
3,250
$
(12,889
)
$
3,822
Net (Loss) Income per Share from Continuing Operations:
Basic
$
(0.53
)
$
0.19
$
(0.75
)
$
0.24
Diluted
$
(0.53
)
$
0.19
$
(0.75
)
$
0.24
Net (Loss) Income per Share from Discontinued Operations:
Basic
$
0.00
$
(0.00
)
$
0.00
$
(0.01
)
Diluted
$
0.00
$
(0.00
)
$
0.00
$
(0.01
)
Net (Loss) Income per Share:
Basic
$
(0.53
)
$
0.19
$
(0.75
)
$
0.23
Diluted
$
(0.53
)
$
0.19
$
(0.75
)
$
0.23
Weighted Average Shares:
Basic
17,361
16,926
17,186
16,626
Diluted
17,361
17,299
17,186
16,913
Cash dividend per share
$
0.055
$
0.055
$
0.220
$
0.210
PCTEL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in thousands)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Operating Activities:
Net (loss) income from continuing operations
$
(12,889
)
$
4,009
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation
2,806
2,567
Intangible asset amortization
1,084
1,162
Stock-based compensation
3,261
3,005
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
19
18
Restructuring costs
(39
)
(78
)
Bad debt provision
265
55
Deferred tax provision
7,817
(2,647
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
2,362
798
Inventories
(336
)
1,970
Prepaid expenses and other assets
198
(121
)
Accounts payable
1,095
(1,037
)
Income taxes payable
(3
)
(199
)
Other accrued liabilities
(1,657
)
182
Deferred revenue
(40
)
85
Net cash provided by operating activities
3,943
9,769
Investing Activities:
Capital expenditures
(2,754
)
(2,666
)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
15
1
Purchases of investments
(44,591
)
(49,009
)
Redemptions/maturities of short-term investments
46,220
34,966
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,110
)
(16,708
)
Financing Activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
686
1,975
Payment of withholding tax on stock-based compensation
(578
)
(1,298
)
Principle payments on capital leases
(125
)
(98
)
Cash dividends
(4,015
)
(3,705
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(4,032
)
(3,126
)
Cash flows from discontinued operations:
Net cash used in operating activities
0
(795
)
Net cash provided by investing activities
0
1,434
Net cash flows provided by discontinued operations
0
639
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(1,199
)
(9,426
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(31
)
130
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
5,559
14,855
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
$
4,329
$
5,559
PCTEL, INC.
P&L INFORMATION BY PRODUCT LINE - Continuing Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Year Ended December 31, 2018
Test &
Test &
Antenna
Measurement
Antenna
Measurement
Products
Products
Corporate
Total
Products
Products
Corporate
Total
REVENUES
$16,209
$5,042
($10)
$21,241
$66,328
$16,733
($82)
$82,979
GROSS PROFIT
$5,423
$3,257
$18
$8,698
$20,157
$10,883
$41
$31,081
GROSS PROFIT %
33.5%
64.6%
40.9%
30.4%
65.0%
37.5%
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Year Ended December 31, 2017
Test &
Test &
Antenna
Measurement
Antenna
Measurement
Products
Products
Corporate
Total
Products
Products
Corporate
Total
REVENUES
$16,487
$6,861
($47)
$23,301
$68,612
$23,019
($194)
$91,437
GROSS PROFIT
$5,157
$5,077
$11
$10,245
$22,439
$16,354
$18
$38,811
GROSS PROFIT %
31.3%
74.0%
44.0%
32.7%
71.0%
42.4%
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP
Results - Continuing Operations (unaudited)
(in thousands except per share information)
Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to
non-GAAP operating (loss) income - Continuing Operations
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Operating (Loss) Income
($425)
$855
($5,626)
$1,433
(a)
Add:
Amortization of intangible assets
-Cost of revenues
167
167
666
666
-Operating expenses
85
124
418
496
Stock Compensation:
-Cost of revenues
93
68
224
268
-Engineering
158
123
620
517
-Sales & marketing
114
112
576
474
-General & administrative
324
244
1,841
1,745
941
838
4,345
4,166
Non-GAAP Operating (Loss) Income
$516
$1,693
($1,281)
$5,599
% of revenue
2.4%
7.3%
-1.5%
6.1%
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to
non-GAAP net (loss) income - Continuing Operations
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net (Loss) Income
($9,135)
$3,289
($12,889)
$4,009
Adjustments:
(a)
Non-GAAP adjustment to operating loss
941
838
4,345
4,166
Income Taxes
8,740
(2,713)
7,884
(3,498)
9,681
(1,875)
12,229
668
Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income
$546
$1,414
($660)
$4,677
Non-GAAP (Loss) Income per Share:
Basic
$0.03
$0.08
($0.04)
$0.28
Diluted
$0.03
$0.08
($0.04)
$0.28
Weighed Average Shares:
Basic
17,361
16,926
17,186
16,626
Diluted
17,481
17,299
17,186
16,913
This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP operating loss to its
non-GAAP operating (loss) income. The Company believes that
presentation of this schedule provides meaningful supplemental
information to both management and investors that is indicative of
the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of
operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses these
non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results as well as
for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP
measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP
results.
The adjustments to GAAP operating loss (a) consist of stock
compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets. The
adjustments to GAAP net loss include the non-GAAP adjustments to
operating loss as well as adjustments for (b) non-cash income tax
expense.
PCTEL, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to
Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations
(unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Operating (Loss) Income
($425)
$855
($5,626)
$1,433
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
718
653
2,806
2,566
Intangible amortization
252
291
1,084
1,162
Stock compensation expenses
689
547
3,261
3,004
Adjusted EBITDA
$1,234
$2,346
$1,525
$8,165
% of revenue
5.8%
10.1%
1.8%
8.9%
This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP operating loss to
Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes that this schedule provides
meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors
that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and
facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting
periods. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA when evaluating its
financial results as well as for internal planning and forecasting
purposes. Adjusted EBITDA should not be viewed as a substitute for
the Company's GAAP results.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income
taxes, depreciation and amortization. The adjustments on this
schedule consist of depreciation, amortization of intangible assets,
and stock compensation expenses