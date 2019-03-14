Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PC Tel Inc    PCTI

PC TEL INC

(PCTI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PC Tel : PCTEL Reports $21.2 Million in Fourth Quarter Revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI) announced its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Highlights from Continuing Operations

  • Revenue of $21.2 million in the quarter and $83.0 million for the year, 9% lower in the quarter and 9% lower for the year compared to the prior year. Revenue was lower in both the antenna and test & measurement product lines in the quarter and for the year compared to the prior year.
  • Gross profit margin of 40.9% in the quarter and 37.5% for the year, down 3.1% in the quarter and 4.9% for the year compared to the prior year. The decrease in the quarter is due to lower test & measurement product revenue which has higher gross margin compared to antenna products. The decrease for the year is due to both the lower test & measurement product revenue and price erosion in the small cell antenna market.
  • GAAP net loss per share of $0.53 in the quarter and a GAAP net loss of $0.75 for the year, compared to net income of $0.19 per share in the quarter and $0.24 for the year in the prior year. Approximately $0.51 per share of the GAAP net loss in the quarter and $0.54 of the GAAP net loss in the year are attributed to non-cash income tax expense related to the Company’s valuation allowance for deferred tax assets. The income tax adjustment reflects a full valuation allowance on the Company’s deferred tax assets.
  • Non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA are measures the Company uses to reflect the results of its core earnings. A reconciliation of those non-GAAP measures to our financial statements is provided later in the press release.
    • Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.03 in the quarter and a net loss of $0.04 for the year compared to net income of $0.08 in the quarter and $0.28 for the year in the prior year.
    • Adjusted EBITDA margin as a percent of revenue of 6% in the quarter and 2% for the year compared to 10% in the quarter and 9% for the year in the prior year.
  • $35.2 million of cash and short-term investments at December 31, 2018 and no debt.

“Our combined sales force with a dedicated business development team is having a real impact in public safety, industrial IoT and 5G targeted markets,” said David Neumann, PCTEL’s CEO. “It is encouraging to see all the major U.S. operators, along with leading operators in Europe and Asia, deploying 5G networks. This drives test and measurement sales for deployments today and will drive growth in our small cell, transit and industrial IoT solutions over the long term. After a challenging year, we are pleased to see sequential growth in revenue and earnings in the fourth quarter.”

CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST

PCTEL’s management team will discuss the Company’s results today at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call can be accessed by dialing (888) 782-2072 (U.S. / Canada) or (706) 679-6397 (International), conference ID: 2979119. The call will also be webcast at http://investor.pctel.com/news-events/webcasts-presentations.

REPLAY: A replay will be available for two weeks after the call on either the website listed above or by calling (855) 859-2056 (U.S./Canada), or International (404) 537-3406, conference ID: 2979119.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc. is a leading global supplier of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. Founded in 1994, we are currently celebrating our 25th anniversary. PCTEL’s precision antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). We offer in-house design, testing, radio integration, and manufacturing capabilities for our customers. PCTEL’s test and measurement tools improve the performance of wireless networks globally, with a focus on LTE, public safety, and emerging 5G technologies. Network operators, neutral hosts, and equipment manufacturers rely on our scanning receivers and testing solutions to analyze, design, and optimize their networks.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and our related comments in our earnings conference call contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, the statements regarding our future financial performance, growth of our antenna solutions and test and measurement businesses, anticipated demand for certain products including those related to antennas, the industrial IoT and the rollout of 5G, our expectations regarding increasing capital expenditures in 2019 by wireless operators, the impact of tariffs on certain imports from China, and the anticipated growth of public and private wireless systems are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including the impact of data densification and IoT on capacity and coverage demand, impact of 5G, customer demand for these types of products and services generally including demand from customers in China, growth and continuity in PCTEL’s vertical markets, and PCTEL’s ability to grow its wireless products business and create, protect and implement new technologies and solutions. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in PCTEL's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and PCTEL disclaims any obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 
PCTEL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
   
 
December 31, December 31,
2018 2017
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,329 $ 5,559
Short-term investment securities 30,870 32,499
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $63 and $319 at December 31, 2018 and

December 31, 2017, respectively

15,864 18,624
Inventories, net 12,848 12,756
Prepaid expenses and other assets   1,416     1,605  
Total current assets 65,327 71,043
 
Property and equipment, net 12,138 12,369
Goodwill 3,332 3,332
Intangible assets, net 1,029 2,113
Deferred tax assets, net 0 7,734
Other noncurrent assets   45     72  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 81,871   $ 96,663  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Accounts payable $ 6,083 $ 5,471
Accrued liabilities   5,801     7,481  
Total current liabilities 11,884 12,952
Long-term liabilities   381     392  
Total liabilities   12,265     13,344  
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 18,271,249 and 17,806,792

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively

18 18
Additional paid-in capital 133,859 134,505
Accumulated deficit (64,055 ) (51,258 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (216 )   54  
Total stockholders’ equity   69,606     83,319  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 81,871   $ 96,663  
 
       
PCTEL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
 
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, December 31,
2018 2017 2018 2017
 
REVENUES $ 21,241 $ 23,301 $ 82,979 $ 91,437
COST OF REVENUES   12,543     13,056     51,898     52,626  
GROSS PROFIT   8,698     10,245     31,081     38,811  
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development 2,830 3,002 11,851 11,142
Sales and marketing 3,024 3,236 12,083 12,630
General and administrative 3,184 3,028 12,355 13,110
Amortization of intangible assets   85     124     418     496  
Total operating expenses   9,123     9,390     36,707     37,378  
OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (425 ) 855 (5,626 ) 1,433
Other income, net   78     32     564     105  
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (347 ) 887 (5,062 ) 1,538
Expense (benefit) for income taxes   8,788     (2,402 )   7,827     (2,471 )
(LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (9,135 ) 3,289 (12,889 ) 4,009
NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX BENEFIT   0     (39 )   0     (187 )
NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (9,135 ) $ 3,250   $ (12,889 ) $ 3,822  
 
Net (Loss) Income per Share from Continuing Operations:
Basic $ (0.53 ) $ 0.19 $ (0.75 ) $ 0.24
Diluted $ (0.53 ) $ 0.19 $ (0.75 ) $ 0.24
 
Net (Loss) Income per Share from Discontinued Operations:
Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.01 )
Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.01 )
 
Net (Loss) Income per Share:
Basic $ (0.53 ) $ 0.19 $ (0.75 ) $ 0.23
Diluted $ (0.53 ) $ 0.19 $ (0.75 ) $ 0.23
 
Weighted Average Shares:
Basic 17,361 16,926 17,186 16,626
Diluted 17,361 17,299 17,186 16,913
 
Cash dividend per share $ 0.055 $ 0.055 $ 0.220 $ 0.210
 
   
PCTEL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in thousands)
 
 
Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2018 2017
 
Operating Activities:
Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (12,889 ) $ 4,009
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation 2,806 2,567
Intangible asset amortization 1,084 1,162
Stock-based compensation 3,261 3,005
Loss on disposal of property and equipment 19 18
Restructuring costs (39 ) (78 )
Bad debt provision 265 55
Deferred tax provision 7,817 (2,647 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable 2,362 798
Inventories (336 ) 1,970
Prepaid expenses and other assets 198 (121 )
Accounts payable 1,095 (1,037 )
Income taxes payable (3 ) (199 )
Other accrued liabilities (1,657 ) 182
Deferred revenue   (40 )   85  
Net cash provided by operating activities   3,943     9,769  
Investing Activities:
Capital expenditures (2,754 ) (2,666 )
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 15 1
Purchases of investments (44,591 ) (49,009 )
Redemptions/maturities of short-term investments   46,220     34,966  
Net cash used in investing activities   (1,110 )   (16,708 )
Financing Activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock 686 1,975
Payment of withholding tax on stock-based compensation (578 ) (1,298 )
Principle payments on capital leases (125 ) (98 )
Cash dividends   (4,015 )   (3,705 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (4,032 )   (3,126 )
Cash flows from discontinued operations:
Net cash used in operating activities 0 (795 )
Net cash provided by investing activities   0     1,434  
Net cash flows provided by discontinued operations   0     639  
 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,199 ) (9,426 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (31 ) 130
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   5,559     14,855  
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 4,329   $ 5,559  
 
                   
PCTEL, INC.
P&L INFORMATION BY PRODUCT LINE - Continuing Operations (unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
 
 
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Year Ended December 31, 2018
Test & Test &
Antenna Measurement Antenna Measurement
Products Products Corporate Total Products Products Corporate Total
REVENUES $16,209 $5,042 ($10) $21,241 $66,328 $16,733 ($82)

$82,979

 
GROSS PROFIT $5,423 $3,257 $18 $8,698 $20,157 $10,883 $41

$31,081

 
GROSS PROFIT % 33.5% 64.6% 40.9% 30.4% 65.0%

37.5%

 
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 Year Ended December 31, 2017
Test & Test &
Antenna Measurement Antenna Measurement
Products Products Corporate Total Products Products Corporate Total
REVENUES $16,487 $6,861 ($47) $23,301 $68,612 $23,019 ($194)

$91,437

 
GROSS PROFIT $5,157 $5,077 $11 $10,245 $22,439 $16,354 $18

$38,811

 
GROSS PROFIT % 31.3% 74.0% 44.0% 32.7% 71.0% 42.4%
 
 

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Results - Continuing Operations (unaudited)

(in thousands except per share information)
         

Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating (loss) income - Continuing Operations

 
Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

 
Operating (Loss) Income ($425) $855 ($5,626) $1,433
 
(a) Add:
Amortization of intangible assets
-Cost of revenues 167 167 666 666
-Operating expenses 85 124 418 496
Stock Compensation:
-Cost of revenues 93 68 224 268
-Engineering 158 123 620 517
-Sales & marketing 114 112 576 474
-General & administrative 324 244 1,841 1,745
941 838 4,345 4,166
Non-GAAP Operating (Loss) Income $516 $1,693 ($1,281) $5,599
% of revenue 2.4% 7.3% -1.5% 6.1%
 

Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net (loss) income - Continuing Operations

 
Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

 
Net (Loss) Income ($9,135) $3,289 ($12,889) $4,009
 
Adjustments:
(a) Non-GAAP adjustment to operating loss 941 838 4,345 4,166
Income Taxes 8,740 (2,713) 7,884 (3,498)
9,681 (1,875) 12,229 668
Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income $546 $1,414 ($660) $4,677
 
Non-GAAP (Loss) Income per Share:
Basic $0.03 $0.08 ($0.04) $0.28
Diluted $0.03 $0.08 ($0.04) $0.28
 
Weighed Average Shares:
Basic 17,361 16,926 17,186 16,626
Diluted 17,481 17,299 17,186 16,913
 
This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP operating loss to its non-GAAP operating (loss) income. The Company believes that presentation of this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results.
 
The adjustments to GAAP operating loss (a) consist of stock compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets. The adjustments to GAAP net loss include the non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss as well as adjustments for (b) non-cash income tax expense.
 
 

PCTEL, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations

(unaudited, in thousands)
               
 
 
Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

 
Operating (Loss) Income ($425) $855 ($5,626) $1,433
 
Add:
Depreciation and amortization 718 653 2,806 2,566
Intangible amortization 252 291 1,084 1,162
Stock compensation expenses 689 547 3,261 3,004
Adjusted EBITDA $1,234 $2,346 $1,525 $8,165
% of revenue 5.8% 10.1% 1.8% 8.9%
 
 
This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP operating loss to Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes that this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted EBITDA should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results.
 
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. The adjustments on this schedule consist of depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, and stock compensation expenses


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PC TEL INC
04:02pPC TEL : PCTEL Reports $21.2 Million in Fourth Quarter Revenue
BU
03/05PC TEL : PCTEL Adds More Options for Testing P25 Network Quality
BU
02/28PC TEL : PCTEL Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
BU
02/25PC TEL : PCTEL Accelerates Path to 5G with Enhanced Test Tools and CBRS Antennas
BU
02/13PC TEL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/07PC TEL INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/05PC TEL : PCTEL Announces 2.4/5 GHz 4x4 MIMO Antenna for Utilities, IIoT, and DSR..
BU
01/25PC TEL INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/25PC TEL : PCTEL Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
01/10PC TEL : PCTEL Announces Grid-Based P25 SINR Testing for Public Safety Networks
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 82,0 M
EBIT 2018 -1,74 M
Net income 2018 -4,66 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,07x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,97x
Capitalization 87,6 M
Chart PC TEL INC
Duration : Period :
PC Tel Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PC TEL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,75 $
Spread / Average Target -0,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Neumann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven D. Levy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Rishi Bharadwaj Chief Operating Officer
Kevin Mcgowan Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Sumeet Paul Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PC TEL INC11.19%88
THALES5.05%25 844
GARMIN32.58%15 903
CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD.51.27%4 614
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%3 484
OHB SE9.87%671
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.