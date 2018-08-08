PC Tel : PCTEL Reports $21.6 Million in Second Quarter Revenue

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leader in Performance Critical TELecom solutions, announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Highlights from Continuing Operations

Revenue of $21.6 million in the second quarter and $43.3 million in the first half , unchanged in the quarter and down 3% in the first half compared to last year. Connected Solutions revenue was up 4% in the quarter and 3% in the half. RF Solutions revenue was down 11% in the quarter and 22% in the half.

, unchanged in the quarter and down 3% in the first half compared to last year. Connected Solutions revenue was up 4% in the quarter and 3% in the half. RF Solutions revenue was down 11% in the quarter and 22% in the half. Gross profit margin of 36.1% in the second quarter and 36.2% in the first half, down 560 basis points in the quarter and 520 basis points in the half compared to last year. The two primary reasons for the decrease are lower revenue in the RF Solutions segment which has higher margin from its scanner products compared to antenna products, and price erosion in the small cell antenna market.

down 560 basis points in the quarter and 520 basis points in the half compared to last year. The two primary reasons for the decrease are lower revenue in the RF Solutions segment which has higher margin from its scanner products compared to antenna products, and price erosion in the small cell antenna market. Net loss per share of $0.07 in the second quarter and $0.12 in the first half, compared to a net loss of $0.01 per share in the quarter and break even in the half last year.

compared to a net loss of $0.01 per share in the quarter and break even in the half last year. Non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA are measures the company uses to reflect the results of its core earnings. A reconciliation of those non-GAAP measures to our financial statements is provided later in the press release.

Non-GAAP EPS of break-even in the second quarter and a net loss of $0.01 in the first half compared to net income of $0.05 in the quarter and $0.10 in the half last year.

compared to net income of $0.05 in the quarter and $0.10 in the half last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin as a percent of revenue of 2% in the second quarter and the first half compared to 8% in the quarter and the half last year.

$36.5 million of cash and short-term investments at June 30, 2018 and no debt.

“The Company saw revenue growth for its Connected Solutions products in the enterprise Wi-Fi market during the quarter and the half but fell short of our expectations. RF Solutions revenue was down in the North American market in the quarter and the half, due to capital budget reductions by several U.S. carriers,” said David Neumann, PCTEL’s CEO. “We believe the carriers have reduced capital spending on legacy networks to prepare for more aggressive 5G deployments in 2019. Although this will negatively affect our 2018 results, PCTEL is positioned to take advantage of the long-term growth opportunities in our targeted markets, which require both performance critical testing solutions and antennas.”

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc. provides Performance Critical TELecom technology solutions. We are a leading global supplier of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. Our precision antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). We offer in-house design, testing, radio integration, and manufacturing capabilities for our customers. PCTEL’s test and measurement tools improve the performance of wireless networks globally, with a focus on LTE, public safety, and emerging 5G technologies. Network operators, neutral hosts, and equipment manufacturers rely on our scanning receivers and testing solutions to analyze, design, and optimize their networks.

PCTEL Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and our related comments in our earnings conference call contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, the statements regarding our future financial performance, growth of our Connected Solutions and RF Solutions businesses, anticipated demand for certain products, our expectations regarding capital expenditures by wireless operators, the impact of tariffs on certain imports from China, and the anticipated growth of public and private wireless systems are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including the impact of data densification and IoT on capacity and coverage demand, impact of 5G, customer demand for these types of products and services generally including demand from customers in China, growth and continuity in PCTEL’s vertical markets, and PCTEL’s ability to grow its wireless products business and create, protect and implement new technologies and solutions. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in PCTEL's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and PCTEL disclaims any obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

PCTEL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,603 $ 5,559 Short-term investment securities 28,904 32,499 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $164 and $319 at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 17,929 18,624 Inventories, net 13,470 12,756 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,285 1,605 Total current assets 69,191 71,043 Property and equipment, net 12,844 12,369 Goodwill 3,332 3,332 Intangible assets, net 1,532 2,113 Deferred tax assets, net 8,213 7,734 Other noncurrent assets 58 72 TOTAL ASSETS $ 95,170 $ 96,663 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable $ 8,219 $ 5,471 Accrued liabilities 5,413 7,481 Total current liabilities 13,632 12,952 Long-term liabilities 453 392 Total liabilities 14,085 13,344 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 18,318,141 and 17,806,792 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 18 18 Additional paid-in capital 134,367 134,505 Accumulated deficit (53,250 ) (51,258 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (50 ) 54 Total stockholders’ equity 81,085 83,319 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 95,170 $ 96,663

PCTEL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 REVENUES $ 21,582 $ 21,501 $ 43,313 $ 44,471 COST OF REVENUES 13,783 12,539 27,650 26,055 GROSS PROFIT 7,799 8,962 15,663 18,416 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 3,053 2,667 5,993 5,383 Sales and marketing 3,075 2,912 6,102 6,165 General and administrative 3,149 3,598 6,143 6,937 Amortization of intangible assets 124 124 248 248 Total operating expenses 9,401 9,301 18,486 18,733 OPERATING LOSS (1,602 ) (339 ) (2,823 ) (317 ) Other income, net 209 14 260 42 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (1,393 ) (325 ) (2,563 ) (275 ) Benefit for income taxes (167 ) (140 ) (479 ) (274 ) LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (1,226 ) (185 ) (2,084 ) (1 ) NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX BENEFIT 0 (168 ) 0 (382 ) NET LOSS $ (1,226 ) $ (353 ) $ (2,084 ) $ (383 ) Net Loss per Share from Continuing Operations: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.00 Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.00 Net Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations: Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.02 ) Net Loss per Share: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted Average Shares: Basic 17,142 16,534 17,099 16,437 Diluted 17,142 16,534 17,099 16,437 Cash dividend per share $ 0.055 $ 0.05 $ 0.11 $ 0.10

PCTEL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Operating Activities: Net loss from continuing operations $ (2,084 ) $ (1 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 1,381 1,262 Intangible asset amortization 581 581 Stock-based compensation 1,786 1,797 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (5 ) 3 Restructuring costs (20 ) (58 ) Bad debt provision 124 (7 ) Deferred tax provision (390 ) (423 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 473 1,458 Inventories (813 ) 779 Prepaid expenses and other assets 330 96 Accounts payable 2,743 (232 ) Income taxes payable (38 ) (186 ) Other accrued liabilities (2,107 ) (694 ) Deferred revenue 16 20 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,977 4,395 Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (1,519 ) (1,544 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 14 0 Purchases of investments (22,712 ) (23,071 ) Redemptions/maturities of short-term investments 26,307 19,187 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,090 (5,428 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 364 867 Payment of withholding tax on stock-based compensation (289 ) (692 ) Principle payments on capital leases (57 ) (41 ) Cash dividends (1,999 ) (1,752 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,981 ) (1,618 ) Cash flows from discontinued operations: Net cash used in operating activities 0 (349 ) Net cash used in investing activities 0 (16 ) Net cash flows used in discontinued operations 0 (365 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,086 (3,016 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (42 ) 36 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 5,559 14,855 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 7,603 $ 11,875

PCTEL, INC. P&L INFORMATION BY SEGMENT - Continuing Operations (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Connected Connected Solutions RF Solutions Corporate Total Solutions RF Solutions Corporate Total REVENUES $ 17,478 $ 4,135 ($31 ) $ 21,582 $ 35,243 $ 8,134 ($64 ) $ 43,313 GROSS PROFIT 5,031 2,755 13 7,799 10,229 5,426 8 15,663 OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME $ 1,530 ($398 ) ($2,734 ) ($1,602 ) $ 3,134 ($724 ) ($5,233 ) ($2,823 ) Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 Connected Connected Solutions RF Solutions Corporate Total Solutions RF Solutions Corporate Total REVENUES $ 16,866 $ 4,661 ($26 ) $ 21,501 $ 34,137 $ 10,418 ($84 ) $ 44,471 GROSS PROFIT 5,731 3,223 8 8,962 11,135 7,270 11 18,416 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) $ 2,349 $ 411 ($3,099 ) ($339 ) $ 4,095 $ 1,432 ($5,844 ) ($317 )

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Results - Continuing Operations (unaudited) (in thousands except per share information) Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating (loss) income - Continuing Operations Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating Loss ($1,602 ) ($339 ) ($2,823 ) ($317 ) (a) Add: Amortization of intangible assets -Cost of revenues 167 167 333 333 -Operating expenses 124 124 248 248 Stock Compensation: -Cost of revenues 93 72 181 133 -Engineering 159 120 297 266 -Sales & marketing 157 126 288 246 -General & administrative 710 770 1,021 1,152 1,410 1,379 2,368 2,378 Non-GAAP Operating (Loss) Income ($192 ) $ 1,040 ($455 ) $ 2,061 % of revenue -0.9 % 4.8 % -1.1 % 4.6 % Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net (loss) income - Continuing Operations Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net Loss ($1,226 ) ($185 ) ($2,084 ) ($1 ) Adjustments: (a) Non-GAAP adjustment to operating loss 1,410 1,379 2,368 2,378 Income Taxes (168 ) (330 ) (463 ) (653 ) 1,242 1,049 1,905 1,725 Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ 16 $ 864 ($179 ) $ 1,724 Non-GAAP (Loss) Income per Share: Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.05 ($0.01 ) $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.05 ($0.01 ) $ 0.10 Weighed Average Shares: Basic 17,142 16,534 17,099 16,437 Diluted 17,554 17,015 17,099 16,921

This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP operating loss to its non-GAAP operating (loss) income. The Company believes that presentation of this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results. The adjustments to GAAP operating loss (a) consist of stock compensation expense and amortization of intantigible assets. The adjustments to GAAP net loss include the non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss as well as adjustments for (b) non-cash income tax expense.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION - Continuing Operations (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Connected Connected Solutions RF Solutions Corporate Total Solutions RF Solutions Corporate Total Operating (Loss) Income $ 1,530 ($398 ) ($2,734 ) ($1,602 ) $ 3,134 ($724 ) ($5,233 ) ($2,823 ) Add: Amortization of intangible assets: -Cost of revenues 0 167 0 167 0 333 0 333 -Operating expenses 39 85 0 124 78 170 0 248 Stock Compensation: -Cost of revenues 51 42 0 93 96 85 0 181 -Engineering 81 78 0 159 155 142 0 297 -Sales & marketing 85 72 0 157 167 121 0 288 -General & administrative 45 30 635 710 105 53 863 1,021 301 474 635 1,410 601 904 863 2,368 Non-GAAP Operating (Loss) Income $ 1,831 $ 76 ($2,099 ) ($192 ) $ 3,735 $ 180 ($4,370 ) ($455 ) Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 Connected Connected Solutions RF Solutions Corporate Total Solutions RF Solutions Corporate Total Operating (Loss) Income $ 2,349 $ 411 ($3,099 ) ($339 ) $ 4,095 $ 1,432 ($5,844 ) ($317 ) Add: Amortization of intangible assets: -Cost of revenues 0 167 0 167 0 333 0 333 -Operating expenses 39 85 0 124 78 170 0 248 Stock Compensation: -Cost of revenues 43 29 0 72 82 51 0 133 -Engineering 62 58 0 120 117 149 0 266 -Sales & marketing 79 47 0 126 165 81 0 246 -General & administrative 46 17 707 770 89 31 1,032 1,152 269 403 707 1,379 531 815 1,032 2,378 Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 2,618 $ 814 ($2,392 ) $ 1,040 $ 4,626 $ 2,247 ($4,812 ) $ 2,061

This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP operating (loss) income by segment to its non-GAAP operating (loss) income. The Company believes that presentation of this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results. The adjustments to GAAP operating (loss) income consist of stock compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets.

PCTEL, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating Loss ($1,602 ) ($339 ) ($2,823 ) ($317 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 707 634 1,381 1,262 Intangible amortization 291 291 581 581 Stock compensation expenses 1,119 1,088 1,787 1,797 Adjusted EBITDA $ 515 $ 1,674 $ 926 $ 3,323 % of revenue 2.4 % 7.8 % 2.1 % 7.5 %

This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP operating loss to Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes that this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted EBITDA should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. The adjustments on this schedule consist of depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, and stock compensation expenses

