PC Tel : PCTEL Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leader in Performance Critical
TELecom solutions, announced today that it will release its third
quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, November 8th, 2018. An
earnings conference call will follow the release at 4:30 p.m. Eastern
Time. David Neumann, PCTEL’s CEO, and John Schoen, Senior Vice President
and CFO, will be on the call.
The call can be accessed by dialing (888) 782-2072 (U.S. / Canada) or
(706) 679-6397 (International) conference ID: 1369318. The call
will also be webcast at http://investor.pctel.com/news-events/webcasts-presentations.
A replay will be available for two weeks after the call on the website
listed above, or by calling (855) 859-2056 (U.S./Canada), or (404)
537-3406 (International) conference ID: 1369318.
About PCTEL
PCTEL, Inc. provides Performance Critical TELecom
technology solutions. We are a leading global supplier of antennas and
wireless network testing solutions. Our precision
antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access
points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and
devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). We offer in-house
design, testing, radio integration, and manufacturing capabilities for
our customers. PCTEL’s test
and measurement tools improve the performance of wireless networks
globally, with a focus on LTE, public safety, and emerging 5G
technologies. Network operators, neutral hosts, and equipment
manufacturers rely on our scanning receivers and testing solutions to
analyze, design, and optimize their networks.
For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.
