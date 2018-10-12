Log in
PC TEL INC (PCTI)
PC Tel : PCTEL Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release

10/12/2018

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leader in Performance Critical TELecom solutions, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, November 8th, 2018. An earnings conference call will follow the release at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. David Neumann, PCTEL’s CEO, and John Schoen, Senior Vice President and CFO, will be on the call.

The call can be accessed by dialing (888) 782-2072 (U.S. / Canada) or (706) 679-6397 (International) conference ID: 1369318. The call will also be webcast at http://investor.pctel.com/news-events/webcasts-presentations. A replay will be available for two weeks after the call on the website listed above, or by calling (855) 859-2056 (U.S./Canada), or (404) 537-3406 (International) conference ID: 1369318.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc. provides Performance Critical TELecom technology solutions. We are a leading global supplier of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. Our precision antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). We offer in-house design, testing, radio integration, and manufacturing capabilities for our customers. PCTEL’s test and measurement tools improve the performance of wireless networks globally, with a focus on LTE, public safety, and emerging 5G technologies. Network operators, neutral hosts, and equipment manufacturers rely on our scanning receivers and testing solutions to analyze, design, and optimize their networks.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 83,3 M
EBIT 2018 -1,60 M
Net income 2018 -5,33 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,91x
Capitalization 81,7 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Neumann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven D. Levy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Rishi Bharadwaj Chief Operating Officer
John W. Schoen Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Sumeet Paul Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PC TEL INC-39.48%82
THALES22.55%27 162
GARMIN5.71%12 473
CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD.-35.72%2 785
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%2 443
U-BLOX HOLDING AG-35.45%887
