PC Tel : PCTEL Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leader in Performance Critical TELecom solutions, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, November 8th, 2018. An earnings conference call will follow the release at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. David Neumann, PCTEL’s CEO, and John Schoen, Senior Vice President and CFO, will be on the call.

The call can be accessed by dialing (888) 782-2072 (U.S. / Canada) or (706) 679-6397 (International) conference ID: 1369318. The call will also be webcast at http://investor.pctel.com/news-events/webcasts-presentations. A replay will be available for two weeks after the call on the website listed above, or by calling (855) 859-2056 (U.S./Canada), or (404) 537-3406 (International) conference ID: 1369318.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc. provides Performance Critical TELecom technology solutions. We are a leading global supplier of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. Our precision antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). We offer in-house design, testing, radio integration, and manufacturing capabilities for our customers. PCTEL’s test and measurement tools improve the performance of wireless networks globally, with a focus on LTE, public safety, and emerging 5G technologies. Network operators, neutral hosts, and equipment manufacturers rely on our scanning receivers and testing solutions to analyze, design, and optimize their networks.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

