PC TEL INC (PCTI)

PC TEL INC (PCTI)
12/28/2018
4.21 USD   +4.99%
2013PC TEL INC : quaterly earnings release
PC Tel : PCTEL Selects Marubun as Master Distributor in Japan for Test Tools

12/29/2018

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leader in Performance Critical TELecom solutions, announced today that it has selected Marubun Corporation as Master Distributor in Japan for its wireless network test and measurement tools. In its capacity as Master Distributor, Marubun provides training, support, and sales to mobile network operators and other PCTEL customers. Marubun also keeps demonstration units available in Japan and carries a stock of products for quick local delivery.

“Marubun is an excellent distribution partner with a deep understanding of PCTEL’s technology,” said Arnt Arvik, PCTEL’s Chief Sales Officer. “We look forward to working with Marubun to help Japanese carriers make a successful transition to 5G. Marubun’s expertise in the Japanese market will also make them a valuable resource for network testing OEMs who have integrated PCTEL’s industry-leading scanning receivers as part of their solution,” added Arvik.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc. provides Performance Critical TELecom technology solutions. We are a leading global supplier of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. Our precision antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). We offer in-house design, testing, radio integration, and manufacturing capabilities for our customers. PCTEL’s test and measurement tools improve the performance of wireless networks globally, with a focus on LTE, public safety, and emerging 5G technologies. Network operators, neutral hosts, and equipment manufacturers rely on our scanning receivers and testing solutions to analyze, design, and optimize their networks.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 82,0 M
EBIT 2018 -1,74 M
Net income 2018 -5,33 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capitalization 73,3 M
Chart PC TEL INC
Duration : Period :
PC Tel Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PC TEL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,75 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Neumann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven D. Levy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Rishi Bharadwaj Chief Operating Officer
Kevin Mcgowan Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Sumeet Paul Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PC TEL INC-45.73%73
THALES10.39%24 257
GARMIN5.69%12 320
CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD.-33.23%2 909
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%2 562
OHB SE-35.11%601
