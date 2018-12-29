PC Tel : PCTEL Selects Marubun as Master Distributor in Japan for Test Tools

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leader in Performance Critical
TELecom solutions, announced today that it has selected Marubun
Corporation as Master Distributor in Japan for its wireless network test
and measurement tools. In its capacity as Master Distributor, Marubun
provides training, support, and sales to mobile network operators and
other PCTEL customers. Marubun also keeps demonstration units available
in Japan and carries a stock of products for quick local delivery.
“Marubun is an excellent distribution partner with a deep understanding
of PCTEL’s technology,” said Arnt Arvik, PCTEL’s Chief Sales Officer.
“We look forward to working with Marubun to help Japanese carriers make
a successful transition to 5G. Marubun’s expertise in the Japanese
market will also make them a valuable resource for network testing OEMs
who have integrated PCTEL’s industry-leading scanning receivers as part
of their solution,” added Arvik.
About PCTEL
PCTEL, Inc. provides Performance Critical TELecom
technology solutions. We are a leading global supplier of antennas and
wireless network testing solutions. Our precision
antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access
points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and
devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). We offer in-house
design, testing, radio integration, and manufacturing capabilities for
our customers. PCTEL’s test
and measurement tools improve the performance of wireless networks
globally, with a focus on LTE, public safety, and emerging 5G
technologies. Network operators, neutral hosts, and equipment
manufacturers rely on our scanning receivers and testing solutions to
analyze, design, and optimize their networks.
For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.
