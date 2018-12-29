PC Tel : PCTEL Selects Marubun as Master Distributor in Japan for Test Tools

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leader in Performance Critical TELecom solutions, announced today that it has selected Marubun Corporation as Master Distributor in Japan for its wireless network test and measurement tools. In its capacity as Master Distributor, Marubun provides training, support, and sales to mobile network operators and other PCTEL customers. Marubun also keeps demonstration units available in Japan and carries a stock of products for quick local delivery.

“Marubun is an excellent distribution partner with a deep understanding of PCTEL’s technology,” said Arnt Arvik, PCTEL’s Chief Sales Officer. “We look forward to working with Marubun to help Japanese carriers make a successful transition to 5G. Marubun’s expertise in the Japanese market will also make them a valuable resource for network testing OEMs who have integrated PCTEL’s industry-leading scanning receivers as part of their solution,” added Arvik.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc. provides Performance Critical TELecom technology solutions. We are a leading global supplier of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. Our precision antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). We offer in-house design, testing, radio integration, and manufacturing capabilities for our customers. PCTEL’s test and measurement tools improve the performance of wireless networks globally, with a focus on LTE, public safety, and emerging 5G technologies. Network operators, neutral hosts, and equipment manufacturers rely on our scanning receivers and testing solutions to analyze, design, and optimize their networks.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005135/en/