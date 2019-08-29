Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PC Tel Inc    PCTI

PC TEL INC

(PCTI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PC Tel : PCTEL to Present at 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 08:51am EDT

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI) announced today that it will present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, California. PCTEL’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. PT, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at http://wsw.com/webcast/gateway/pcti/index.aspx.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features over 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit https://www.gatewayir.com/conference/.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc. is a leading global supplier of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. Founded in 1994, we are currently celebrating our 25th anniversary. PCTEL’s precision antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). We offer in-house design, testing, radio integration, and manufacturing capabilities for our customers. PCTEL’s test and measurement tools improve the performance of wireless networks globally, with a focus on LTE, public safety, and emerging 5G technologies. Network operators, neutral hosts, and equipment manufacturers rely on our scanning receivers and testing solutions to analyze, design, and optimize their networks.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. Other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. © 2019 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PC TEL INC
08:51aPC TEL : PCTEL to Present at 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4
BU
08/21PC TEL : PCTEL to Present at Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference in Chicago August..
BU
08/09PC TEL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
08/09PC TEL INC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
08/09PC TEL : PCTEL to Participate in 8th Annual Intellisight Investor Conference on ..
BU
08/08PC TEL : PCTEL Reports $23.5 Million in Second Quarter Revenue
BU
08/07PC TEL INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/26PC TEL INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/26PC TEL : PCTEL Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/19PC TEL : PCTEL Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 91,6 M
EBIT 2019 6,90 M
Net income 2019 0,24 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 678x
P/E ratio 2020 136x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,32x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,27x
Capitalization 121 M
Chart PC TEL INC
Duration : Period :
PC Tel Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PC TEL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,25  $
Last Close Price 6,78  $
Spread / Highest target -4,13%
Spread / Average Target -7,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Neumann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven D. Levy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Rishi Bharadwaj Chief Operating Officer
Kevin Mcgowan Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Sumeet Paul Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PC TEL INC50.35%121
THALES0.98%24 260
GARMIN LTD26.90%15 275
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%3 208
OHB SE2.43%610
U-BLOX HOLDING AG-20.96%440
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group