PC Tel : PCTEL to Present at 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI) announced today that it will present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, California. PCTEL’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. PT, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at http://wsw.com/webcast/gateway/pcti/index.aspx.

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features over 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit https://www.gatewayir.com/conference/.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc. is a leading global supplier of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. Founded in 1994, we are currently celebrating our 25th anniversary. PCTEL’s precision antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). We offer in-house design, testing, radio integration, and manufacturing capabilities for our customers. PCTEL’s test and measurement tools improve the performance of wireless networks globally, with a focus on LTE, public safety, and emerging 5G technologies. Network operators, neutral hosts, and equipment manufacturers rely on our scanning receivers and testing solutions to analyze, design, and optimize their networks.

