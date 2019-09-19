PCA Packaging of America : Ashland Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary

PCA Ashland employees gather to celebrate the plant's 40th anniversary.

PCA Ashland Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary

September 19, 2019

Employees at PCA's full-line plant in Ashland, Ohio, celebrated the facility's 40th anniversary this summer. The two-day event was for employees, their families and members of the community. It included games for the kids, plant tours and visits from local politicians. The event was planned

by a committee of employees from various departments at the plant.

The Ashland plant kicked off the festivities on a Friday with visits from several local government figures including Matt Miller, Mayor of the City of

Ashland; Barbie Lange, President/CEO of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce; and a representative from the Governor of Ohio Mike DeWine's office. Senator Larry Obhof, President of the Ohio Senate, paid tribute to PCA Ashland with a framed official letter, saluting it as "one of Ohio's finest businesses." Retirees and employees who have been with PCA all 40 years were recognized at Friday's celebration as well.

On Saturday the plant hosted over 300 employees and their family members for a day of fun and education. A video was shown that describes "The Life Cycle of a Corrugated Box," and nearby were historical pictures of the previous facility in Rittman, Ohio. Employees displayed their entries for the "It's Just a Box" competition, transforming corrugated boxes into creative objects like the cartoon character WALL-E, a vase full of flowers and a campsite. Family members visited the plant's design area and went on 15-minute plant tours, where each workstation showed a video of its machine producing boxes.

Visitors were treated to lunch, and an ice cream truck was onsite as well. A caricature artist was available to capture the likeness of both kids and adults. Upon leaving, everyone received a white pine sapling to plant in their yard.

To view Ashland's plant page on our website, please go to www.packagingcorp.com/ ashland-full-line-plant.

If you would like to learn more about PCA's history, please visit www.packagingcorp.com/ history.