Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PCA - Packaging Corporation of America    PKG

PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA

(PKG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PCA Packaging of America : Ashland Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 06:52pm EDT
PCA Ashland employees gather to celebrate the plant's 40th anniversary.

News

PCA Ashland Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary

September 19, 2019

Employees at PCA's full-line plant in Ashland, Ohio, celebrated the facility's 40th anniversary this summer. The two-day event was for employees, their families and members of the community. It included games for the kids, plant tours and visits from local politicians. The event was planned

by a committee of employees from various departments at the plant.

The Ashland plant kicked off the festivities on a Friday with visits from several local government figures including Matt Miller, Mayor of the City of

Ashland; Barbie Lange, President/CEO of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce; and a representative from the Governor of Ohio Mike DeWine's office. Senator Larry Obhof, President of the Ohio Senate, paid tribute to PCA Ashland with a framed official letter, saluting it as "one of Ohio's finest businesses." Retirees and employees who have been with PCA all 40 years were recognized at Friday's celebration as well.

On Saturday the plant hosted over 300 employees and their family members for a day of fun and education. A video was shown that describes "The Life Cycle of a Corrugated Box," and nearby were historical pictures of the previous facility in Rittman, Ohio. Employees displayed their entries for the "It's Just a Box" competition, transforming corrugated boxes into creative objects like the cartoon character WALL-E, a vase full of flowers and a campsite. Family members visited the plant's design area and went on 15-minute plant tours, where each workstation showed a video of its machine producing boxes.

Visitors were treated to lunch, and an ice cream truck was onsite as well. A caricature artist was available to capture the likeness of both kids and adults. Upon leaving, everyone received a white pine sapling to plant in their yard.

To view Ashland's plant page on our website, please go to www.packagingcorp.com/ ashland-full-line-plant.

If you would like to learn more about PCA's history, please visit www.packagingcorp.com/ history.

1 North Field Court, Lake Forest, IL 60045 (800) 456-4725 www.packagingcorp.com

Disclaimer

Packaging Corporation of America published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 22:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATIO
06:52pPCA PACKAGING OF AMERICA : Ashland Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary
PU
09/18PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Qu..
BU
09/12PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERI : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/21PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/02PCA PACKAGING OF AMERICA : PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND..
AQ
07/25PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
07/24PACKAGING CORP. : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
06/26PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Q..
BU
06/13PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERI : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 028 M
EBIT 2019 1 074 M
Net income 2019 733 M
Debt 2019 1 740 M
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,63x
EV / Sales2020 1,59x
Capitalization 9 705 M
Chart PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
PCA - Packaging Corporation of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 101,15  $
Last Close Price 103,33  $
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark W. Kowlzan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert P. Mundy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul T. Stecko Director
Samuel M. Mencoff Independent Director
Roger B. Porter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA25.43%9 832
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY2.06%16 181
MONDI PLC-1.19%9 766
WESTROCK-2.54%9 470
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP22.36%7 410
DS SMITH19.38%6 114
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group