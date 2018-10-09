Log in
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
PCA Packaging of America : Richmond Supports Area Schools

10/09/2018

News

PCA Richmond Supports Area Schools

October 9, 2018

In partnership with Virginia Commonwealth University's alumni organization, PCA's full-line plant in Richmond, Virginia, recently oﬀered its support to the Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive. The program provides students in the Richmond area with supply- ﬁlled backpacks as they begin a new year of school.

Steve Milby, a Sales Representative at the plant, and Jacob Modzelewski, a Shift Supervisor, became involved with the VCU drive earlier this summer. The Richmond plant produced bins for the collection of backpacks and supplies, and employees also donated pre-ﬁlled backpacks to the cause.

According to the plant's Sales Manager, the response from PCA employees was enthusiastic, and they were eager to participate. "We hope to be even more involved next year, with volunteers from all departments and shifts purchasing supplies and ﬁlling backpacks," he said.

For more information on the Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive, go to www.vcualumni.org/ Calendar/Details/15446.

1 North Field Court, Lake Forest, IL 60045

(800) 456-4725

www.packagingcorp.com

Disclaimer

Packaging Corporation of America published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 22:17:02 UTC
