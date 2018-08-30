Packaging Corporation of America : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) announced today that its
Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share on its
common stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share will be paid to
shareholders of record as of September 14, 2018 with a payment date of
October 15, 2018. Future declaration of quarterly dividends and the
establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the
final determination by PCA’s Board of Directors.
PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and the
third largest producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA
operates eight paper mills and 94 corrugated products plants and related
facilities.
