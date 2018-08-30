Log in
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA (PKG)

PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA (PKG)
08/30 10:02:02 pm
111.37 USD   -1.24%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Packaging Corporation of America : Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/30/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) announced today that its Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share on its common stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share will be paid to shareholders of record as of September 14, 2018 with a payment date of October 15, 2018. Future declaration of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination by PCA’s Board of Directors.

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and the third largest producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 94 corrugated products plants and related facilities.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 009 M
EBIT 2018 1 083 M
Net income 2018 729 M
Debt 2018 2 202 M
Yield 2018 2,39%
P/E ratio 2018 14,48
P/E ratio 2019 12,80
EV / Sales 2018 1,82x
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
Capitalization 10 543 M
Technical analysis trends PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 127 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark W. Kowlzan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert P. Mundy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul T. Stecko Director
Samuel M. Mencoff Independent Director
Roger B. Porter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-7.45%10 543
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-9.91%21 343
WESTROCK-11.50%14 212
MONDI12.89%13 750
MONDI LIMITED28.71%13 750
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC28.57%10 009
