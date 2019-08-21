Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PCA - Packaging Corporation of America    PKG

PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA

(PKG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/21 04:00:09 pm
101.41 USD   +0.56%
05:26pPACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/24PACKAGING CORP. : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Packaging Corporation of America : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 05:26pm EDT

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) announced today that its Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share on its common stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share will be paid to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2019 with a payment date of October 15, 2019. Future declaration of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination by PCA’s Board of Directors.

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and the third largest producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 94 corrugated products plants and related facilities.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATIO
05:26pPACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/02PCA PACKAGING OF AMERICA : PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND..
AQ
07/25PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
07/24PACKAGING CORP. : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
06/26PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Q..
BU
06/13PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERI : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/05PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : 's Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Vertic..
BU
05/10PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/10PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submissio..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 028 M
EBIT 2019 1 074 M
Net income 2019 733 M
Debt 2019 1 740 M
Yield 2019 3,05%
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,60x
EV / Sales2020 1,56x
Capitalization 9 472 M
Chart PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
PCA - Packaging Corporation of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 100,85  $
Last Close Price 101,25  $
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark W. Kowlzan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert P. Mundy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul T. Stecko Director
Samuel M. Mencoff Independent Director
Roger B. Porter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA20.84%9 472
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-4.19%15 191
MONDI PLC-4.07%9 231
WESTROCK-11.94%8 557
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP13.67%6 938
DS SMITH7.65%5 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group