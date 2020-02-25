Packaging Corporation of America : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Log in
02/25/2020

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) announced today that its Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share on its common stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share will be paid to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2020 with a payment date of April 15, 2020. Future declaration of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination by PCA’s Board of Directors.

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and the third largest producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 95 corrugated products plants and related facilities.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 779 M
EBIT 2020 849 M
Net income 2020 576 M
Debt 2020 1 404 M
Yield 2020 3,33%
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,58x
EV / Sales2021 1,52x
Capitalization 9 294 M
Technical analysis trends PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 101,77  $
Last Close Price 94,28  $
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark W. Kowlzan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert P. Mundy Chief Financial Officer, Director & EVP
Robert A. Schneider Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Paul T. Stecko Director
Samuel M. Mencoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-11.65%9 294
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-10.21%16 214
MONDI PLC-7.70%10 251
WESTROCK COMPANY-12.44%9 710
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP-1.34%8 200
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO LTD--.--%7 273
