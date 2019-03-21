Packaging Corporation of America : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2019 Operating Results

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) will hold a conference call
on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss first
quarter 2019 results. The first quarter earnings results will be
released after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
To access the conference call, please dial (855) 730-0288 (U.S. and
Canada) or (832) 412-2295 (International) by 8:45 a.m. (Eastern Time).
The conference call leader will be Mark Kowlzan, and the conference ID
is 4393636.
A replay of the call will also be available from 1:00 p.m. (Eastern
Time) on April 25, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 9, 2019.
To access the recording, please dial (855) 859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or
(404) 537-3406 (International). The passcode is 4393636.
This call will also be webcast and accessible at PCA’s website at www.packagingcorp.com.
PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and the
third largest producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA
operates eight paper mills and 95 corrugated products plants and related
facilities.
