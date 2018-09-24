Log in
PCA - Packaging Corporation of America    PKG

PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA (PKG)
09/24 10:03:48 pm
115.89 USD   -0.69%
09/24PACKAGING CORPO : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter..
BU
09/13PCA - PACKAGING : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/03PCA PACKAGING O : announces dividend
AQ
Packaging Corporation of America : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Operating Results

0
09/24/2018 | 11:21pm CEST

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss third quarter 2018 results. The third quarter earnings results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.

To access the conference call, please dial (855) 730-0288 (U.S. and Canada) or (832) 412-2295 (International) by 8:45 a.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call leader will be Mark Kowlzan, and the conference ID is 1193016.

A replay of the call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Oct. 25, 2018 until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Nov. 8, 2018. To access the recording, please dial (855) 859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The passcode is 1193016.

This call will also be webcast and accessible at PCA’s website at www.packagingcorp.com.

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and the third largest producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America, based on production capacity. PCA operates eight paper mills and 94 corrugated products plants and related facilities.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 009 M
EBIT 2018 1 083 M
Net income 2018 729 M
Debt 2018 2 202 M
Yield 2018 2,31%
P/E ratio 2018 14,98
P/E ratio 2019 13,24
EV / Sales 2018 1,89x
EV / Sales 2019 1,80x
Capitalization 11 027 M
Chart PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
PCA - Packaging Corporation of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 127 $
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark W. Kowlzan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert P. Mundy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul T. Stecko Director
Samuel M. Mencoff Independent Director
Roger B. Porter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-3.20%11 027
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-6.59%22 128
WESTROCK-10.88%14 501
MONDI11.70%13 614
MONDI LIMITED27.48%13 614
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC26.00%9 876
