PCA - Packaging Corporation of America

PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA

(PKG)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Packaging Corporation of America : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Operating Results

0
09/18/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss third quarter 2019 results. The third quarter earnings results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

To access the conference call, please dial (855) 730-0288 (U.S. and Canada) or (832) 412-2295 (International) by 8:45 a.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call leader will be Mark Kowlzan, and the conference ID is 1278882.

A replay of the call will also be available from 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on October 24, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 7, 2019. To access the recording, please dial (855) 859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The passcode is 1278882.

This call will also be webcast and accessible at PCA’s website at www.packagingcorp.com.

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and the third largest producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 94 corrugated products plants and related facilities.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 028 M
EBIT 2019 1 074 M
Net income 2019 733 M
Debt 2019 1 740 M
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,65x
EV / Sales2020 1,61x
Capitalization 9 864 M
Chart PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
PCA - Packaging Corporation of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 101,15  $
Last Close Price 105,02  $
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark W. Kowlzan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert P. Mundy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul T. Stecko Director
Samuel M. Mencoff Independent Director
Roger B. Porter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA25.83%9 864
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY3.49%16 409
MONDI PLC-0.52%9 831
WESTROCK-1.38%9 583
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP22.36%7 447
DS SMITH19.78%6 134
