PCAS : Chiffre d'Affaires 30 septembre 2019 - DEF

0
11/04/2019 | 12:30pm EST

Press release

NET SALES AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

Longjumeau, November 4, 2019

PCAS (Euronext Paris: PCA), a specialist in developing and producing complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies, has announced the publication of its net sales as of September 30, 2019.

The PCAS Group had generated consolidated net sales of €145.6 million as of September 30, 2019, up 1.0% compared to the same period during the previous financial year (-0.3% at a constant exchange rate).

2019

2019

2018

% change

At a constant

% change

In millions of euros

exchange rate

Net sales as of 30 September

145.6

144.2

1.0%

143.8

-0.3%

Pharmaceutical Synthesis

89.1

88.9

0.2%

87.7

-1.4%

Fine Specialty Chemicals

56.5

55.3

2.3%

56.1

1.5%

Pharmaceutical Synthesis

Pharmaceutical Synthesis generated €89.1 million, up 0.2% compared to 2018 (-1.4% at a constant exchange rates). Although operational difficulties mentioned during the first semester have continued, indicators are heading in the right direction. During the third quarter we still experienced supply issues for certain raw materials, which caused certain production to be postponed to the fourth quarter and possibly to 2020.

Fine Specialty Chemicals

Net sales of Fine Specialty Chemicals totaled €56.5 million, up 2.3% on 2018 (+1.5% at constant exchange rates). Fine Chemicals and Electronics are still showing growth, offsetting a slowdown with some Lubricants customers.

Outlook for the current year

Group net sales in 2019 are expected to be on a par with the previous financial year, adversely affected by operational difficulties that persisted throughout the first 9 months of the year in the Pharmaceutical Synthesis business, and by a slowdown in our Lubricants business, all of which is expected to affect the Group's operating income which will thus be lower than in 2018. For the record, the Group's net income will include the costs of reorganizing the Longjumeau site announced at the end of 2018, which were recorded in the 2019 half-yearly financial statements.

NEXT FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE:

Net sales in 2019, January 28, 2020

ABOUT PCAS

PCAS specializes in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies. With 9% of its net sales earmarked for R&D and a large international footprint, PCAS is the preferred industrial partner for market-leading major global groups. Boasting especially high standards, the company offers a growing range of proprietary products and solutions in leading-edge segments. PCAS generated net sales of €206.7 million in 2018 and employs close to 1 100 people in six countries.

To find out more about PCAS: www.pcas.com

PCAS

Newcap

Frédéric Desdouits / Eric Moissenot

Emmanuel Huynh / Louis-Victor Delouvrier

NewCap

Financial communication and investor relations

Tél. : +33 1 69 79 61 32

Tél. : +33 1 44 71 98 53

www.pcas.com

pcas@newcap.eu

Disclaimer

PCAS SA published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
