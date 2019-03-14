Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  PCAS    PCA   FR0000053514

PCAS

(PCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 03/14 11:24:00 am
13.78 EUR   -0.14%
12:59pPCAS : Nomination d'un nouveau directeur general
PU
2018PCAS : Projet de réorganisation du site de Longjumeau
PU
2018PCAS : Decrease on 2018 results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PCAS : NOMINATION D'UN NOUVEAU DIRECTEUR GENERAL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 12:59pm EDT

Press release

APPOINTMENT OF A NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Longjumeau, March 14, 2019

The PCAS Board of Directors met on March 14, 2019, and decided to remove Mr. Vincent Touraille from his position as CEO of PCAS.

To deal with the challenges currently facing PCAS Group, the Board of Directors has selected Mr. Frédéric Desdouits as his replacement. Previously, Mr. Desdouits held the position of PCAS Deputy CEO and headed up the CDMO Business Unit.

The Board of Directors would like to warmly thank Mr. Vincent Touraille for heading PCAS since 2010 and supporting the strong development of the group.

Mr. Pierre Luzeau will continue on as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

ABOUT PCAS

PCAS specializes in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies. With 7% of its net sales earmarked for R&D and a large international footprint, PCAS is the preferred industrial partner for market-leading major global groups. Boasting especially high standards, the company offers a growing range of proprietary products and solutions in leading-edge segments. PCAS generated net sales of €206.7 million in 2018 and employs close to 1 100 people in six countries.

To find out more about PCAS, visit: www.pcas.com

PCAS

Newcap

Frédéric Desdouits / Eric Moissenot

Emmanuel Huynh / Louis-Victor Delouvrier

PCAS

NewCap

Financial communication and Investor RelationsTel. : +33 1 69 79 61 32www.pcas.com

Tel. : +33 1 44 71 98 53pcas@newcap.eu

Disclaimer

PCAS SA published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 16:58:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PCAS
12:59pPCAS : Nomination d'un nouveau directeur general
PU
2018PCAS : Projet de réorganisation du site de Longjumeau
PU
2018PCAS : Decrease on 2018 results
GL
2018PCAS : Des résultats 2018 en retrait
PU
2018PCAS : Portzamparc- Novembre 2018
PU
2018PCAS : net sales as of September 30, 2018
GL
2018PCAS : 1st half 2018 earnings report
AQ
2018PCAS : 1st half 2018 earnings report
GL
2018PCAS : Résultats au 1er semestre 2018
PU
2018PCAS : Half-year results
CO
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 225 M
EBIT 2019 15,6 M
Net income 2019 4,20 M
Debt 2019 57,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 46,00
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 209 M
Chart PCAS
Duration : Period :
PCAS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PCAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 17,0 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent Touraille CEO & Financial Communications Contact
Pierre Luzeau Chairman
Pierre Schreiner Chief Operating Officer
Eric Moissenot Deputy CEO-Finance & Administration
Gérard Guillamot Scientific Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PCAS5.34%236
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.03%371 268
PFIZER-3.76%233 231
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.46%231 972
NOVARTIS8.83%231 498
MERCK AND COMPANY6.79%210 628
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.