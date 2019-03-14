PCAS : NOMINATION D'UN NOUVEAU DIRECTEUR GENERAL

Press release

APPOINTMENT OF A NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Longjumeau, March 14, 2019

The PCAS Board of Directors met on March 14, 2019, and decided to remove Mr. Vincent Touraille from his position as CEO of PCAS.

To deal with the challenges currently facing PCAS Group, the Board of Directors has selected Mr. Frédéric Desdouits as his replacement. Previously, Mr. Desdouits held the position of PCAS Deputy CEO and headed up the CDMO Business Unit.

The Board of Directors would like to warmly thank Mr. Vincent Touraille for heading PCAS since 2010 and supporting the strong development of the group.

Mr. Pierre Luzeau will continue on as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

