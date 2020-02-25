Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  PCAS    PCA   FR0000053514

PCAS

(PCA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 02/25 11:35:06 am
12.8 EUR   -3.76%
12:11pPCAS : Résultats annuels 2019
PU
12:00pPCAS - 2019 Annual Results
GL
01/28PCAS : - 2019 Net Sales
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PCAS : Résultats annuels 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 12:11pm EST

Press release

Ecully, February 25, 2020

2019 ANNUAL RESULTS

PCAS (Euronext Paris: PCA), a specialist in developing and producing complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies, has announced the publication of its annual results for 2019.

IN MILLIONS OF EUROS

Net sales

EBITDA (*)

EBITDA margin

Current operating income (*)

Current operating income margin

2018

2019

206.7200.9

23.216.3

11.2%8.1%

9.9-3.5

4.8%-1.8%

Other operating income and expenses

-7.1

-5.2

Operating income

2.8

-8.7

Financial result

-3.4

-2.1

Taxes

-1.7

-2.9

Net result

-2.4

-13.7

(*) of which research tax credit (CIR): 4.4 M€ in 2018 and 4.5 M€ in 2019

Audit procedures have been performed and auditor's report is in progress of being issued.

Earnings

The PCAS Group generated consolidated net sales of €200.9 million in 2019, a decrease of 2.8% compared to the same period in the previous financial year (-4.0% at constant exchange rates).

Strongly affected by operational difficulties experienced in the Pharmaceutical Synthesis activity and, to a lesser extent, a slowdown in our lubricants activities towards the end of the year, EBITDA amounted to €16.3 million, compared to €23.2 million in 2018, i.e. a margin of 8.1% vs. 11.2% in 2018. Consequently, the current operating income also decreased to -€3.5 million vs. €9.9 million in 2018.

In 2019, other operating income and expenses included the costs related to the reorganization of the Longjumeau site for an amount of €3.8 million. Note in 2018 other operating income and expenses included an exceptional expense of €5.4 million related to the disposal of Enersens.

The financial result totaled -€2.1 million in 2019, vs. -€3.4 million in 2018.

The Group's net income amounted to -€13.7 million in 2019, vs. -€2.4 million in 2018.

The Group's net debt totaled €66.2 million vs. €57.9 million on December 31, 2018.

Outlook for the current year

In 2020, the Group's net sales and income are expected to be higher than in 2019, subject to the potential consequences of Coronavirus should the current crisis becom more serious.

Dividend

In light of the disappointing 2019 results and of our decision to pursue the ambitious investment program launched in 2018 to support the Group's growth, the Board of Directors will ask the next Shareholders Meeting to approve no dividend payment on 2019 earnings.

NEXT FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE:

2020 Shareholders Meeting in Massy at 2 pm on May 12, 2020

ABOUT PCAS

PCAS specializes in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies. With 10% of its net sales earmarked for R&D and a large international footprint, PCAS is the preferred industrial partner for market-leading major global groups. Boasting especially high standards, the company offers a growing range of proprietary products and solutions in leading-edge segments. PCAS generated net sales of €200.9 million in 2019 and employs close to 1 100 people in six countries.

To find out more about PCAS: www.pcas.com

PCAS

Newcap

Frédéric Desdouits / Eric Moissenot

Emmanuel Huynh / Louis-Victor Delouvrier

NewCap

Financial communication and investor relations

Tél. : +33 1 69 79 60 00

Tél. : +33 1 44 71 98 53

www.pcas.com

pcas@newcap.eu

Disclaimer

PCAS SA published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 17:10:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PCAS
12:11pPCAS : Résultats annuels 2019
PU
12:00pPCAS - 2019 Annual Results
GL
01/28PCAS : - 2019 Net Sales
GL
01/28PCAS : 4th quarter earnings
CO
2019PCAS : - Press release of 10 December 2019
GL
2019PCAS : Chiffre d'Affaires 30 septembre 2019 - DEF
PU
2019PCAS : - Net sales as of September 30, 2019
GL
2019PCAS : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
2019PCAS : 3rd quarter results
CO
2019PCAS : Résultats au 1er semestre 2019 de PCAS
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 183 M
Chart PCAS
Duration : Period :
PCAS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PCAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 13,30  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Joël Desdouits Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Luzeau Chairman
Eric Moissenot Deputy CEO-Finance & Administration
Gérard Guillamot Scientific Director
Alain de Salaberry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PCAS2.31%198
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.78%384 432
ROCHE HOLDING AG6.61%290 942
NOVARTIS-0.66%211 608
MERCK AND COMPANY-10.58%207 065
PFIZER-8.83%191 868
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group