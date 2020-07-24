Log in
PCB Bancorp    PCB

PCB BANCORP

(PCB)
07/24 04:00:00 pm
9.65 USD   -1.23%
PCB Bancorp : Declares $0.10 Quarterly Cash Dividend

07/24/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

PCB Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCB), the holding company of Pacific City Bank, announced that on July 23, 2020, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about September 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2020.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation, is the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank, a California state chartered bank, offering a full suite of commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals and professionals, primarily in Southern California, and predominantly in Korean-American and other minority communities.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73,7 M - -
Net income 2020 12,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 3,75%
Capitalization 150 M 150 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 259
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart PCB BANCORP
Duration : Period :
PCB Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PCB BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,67 $
Last Close Price 9,77 $
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sang Young Lee Chairman
Timothy Chang CFO, Secretary & Executive VP
Hae Young Cho Director
Kijun Ahn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PCB BANCORP-43.46%150
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.00%301 651
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.00%246 718
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.32%212 617
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.44%193 451
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.92%131 751
