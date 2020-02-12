PCCW : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS OF HKT TRUST AND HKT LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PCCW Limited

電訊盈科有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0008)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS OF

HKT TRUST AND HKT LIMITED

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

PCCW Limited (the "Company") notes the announcement made by HKT Management Limited (in its capacity as the trustee-manager of the HKT Trust) and HKT Limited ("HKT") of today's date (www.hkt.com/ir) in relation to the audited consolidated results of the HKT Trust and of HKT together with HKT's subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company confirms that it currently holds approximately 51.97% of the total number of share stapled units of HKT Trust and HKT in issue.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

By order of the board of

PCCW Limited

Bernadette M. Lomas

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Hong Kong, February 12, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are as follows:

Executive Directors

Li Tzar Kai, Richard (Chairman); Srinivas Bangalore Gangaiah (aka BG Srinivas) (Group Managing Director); Hui Hon Hing, Susanna (Group Chief Financial Officer) and Lee Chi Hong, Robert

Non-Executive Directors

Tse Sze Wing, Edmund, GBS; Li Fushen (Deputy Chairman); Shao Guanglu; Zhu Kebing and Wei Zhe, David

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Aman Mehta; Frances Waikwun Wong; Bryce Wayne Lee; Lars Eric Nils Rodert; David Christopher Chance and David Lawrence Herzog