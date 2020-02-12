Log in
PCCW Limited    0008   HK0008011667

PCCW LIMITED

(0008)
PCCW : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS OF HKT TRUST AND HKT LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

02/12/2020 | 04:09am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PCCW Limited

電訊盈科有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0008)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS OF

HKT TRUST AND HKT LIMITED

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

PCCW Limited (the "Company") notes the announcement made by HKT Management Limited (in its capacity as the trustee-manager of the HKT Trust) and HKT Limited ("HKT") of today's date (www.hkt.com/ir) in relation to the audited consolidated results of the HKT Trust and of HKT together with HKT's subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company confirms that it currently holds approximately 51.97% of the total number of share stapled units of HKT Trust and HKT in issue.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

By order of the board of

PCCW Limited

Bernadette M. Lomas

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Hong Kong, February 12, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are as follows:

Executive Directors

Li Tzar Kai, Richard (Chairman); Srinivas Bangalore Gangaiah (aka BG Srinivas) (Group Managing Director); Hui Hon Hing, Susanna (Group Chief Financial Officer) and Lee Chi Hong, Robert

Non-Executive Directors

Tse Sze Wing, Edmund, GBS; Li Fushen (Deputy Chairman); Shao Guanglu; Zhu Kebing and Wei Zhe, David

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Aman Mehta; Frances Waikwun Wong; Bryce Wayne Lee; Lars Eric Nils Rodert; David Christopher Chance and David Lawrence Herzog

Disclaimer

PCCW Limited published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 09:08:04 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 38 691 M
EBIT 2019 5 480 M
Net income 2019 935 M
Debt 2019 44 272 M
Yield 2019 6,71%
P/E ratio 2019 41,1x
P/E ratio 2020 35,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,10x
EV / Sales2020 2,11x
Capitalization 36 808 M
Chart PCCW LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PCCW Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PCCW LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,07  HKD
Last Close Price 4,77  HKD
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Srinivas Bangalore Gangaiah Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Tzar Kai Li Chairman
Hon Hing Hui Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Berriman Chief Technology Officer
Aman Som Mehta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PCCW LIMITED3.47%4 740
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.41%242 742
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION2.83%93 804
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.85%79 863
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%45 968
BCE INC.6.75%43 691
