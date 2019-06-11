PCF : Brokerlink

Interim Results

In the six month period to 31 March 2019, the group has continued its recent record of growth with profit before tax rising by 57% to £3.3m (H1 2018: £2.1m). Earnings per share rose 50% to 1.2p (H1 2018: 0.8p) and as usual the dividend will be declared at the Final Results. The results benefited from strong business originations with the loan portfolio increasing during the period by £97m to £276m at 31 March. Retail deposits at that date had increased to £204m and the group now has over 4,500 savings customers.

The group's net interest margin for the period was reduced to 8.0% due to more lower rate prime business but was helped by the fact that most of the group's funding now comes from retail deposits. The main driver of growth during the period was the Business Finance Division with new business originations of £56m taking the portfolio to £148m. The Consumer Finance Division also performed well despite the challenging market for used cars with new business originations of £29m taking the portfolio to £106m. The modest increase in consumer was anticipated and growth is expected later in the year when IT enhancements improve the proposition. Azule Finance, which was acquired in October, made a first time contribution of £33m of new business origination, with the newly established Bridging Finance Division making its first loans in January 2019.

During the period the group raised additional equity finance to help fund its future development through a placing and open offer at 30p per share - the fund raising was concluded in March. The group has also put in place a stand-by Tier 2 capital facility of £15m to support growth and reduce the need to return to shareholders in the medium-term.

Prospects

Following the acquisition of its banking licence, the group now has access to significant funding at a much cheaper cost - this of course has helped the group to maintain its interest margin whilst improving the quality of its loan book. This in turn has helped to push the weighted after-tax return on equity up to 11.4% from 8.7% in the same period a year earlier.

Clearly stated strategic objectives are in place and the primary objective is to deliver increased profitability through long-term sustainable growth. Strong interim results demonstrate that the company is delivering against the objectives it has put in place and is not taking undue risks in order to drive growth.

The group has an experienced and stable management team, which provides confidence that the ambitious goal of a £750m portfolio by 2022 and a Return on Equity of 15% is realistic.