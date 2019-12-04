PCF : Presentation - Investor Presentation 0 12/04/2019 | 04:54am EST Send by mail :

Except as may be required under the AIM Rules or the DTRs or by relevant law in the United Kingdom or the United States, PCFG does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise arising. 2 Presenters: Scott Maybury, CEO David Bull, FD Robert Murray, MD PCF Bank is a specialist bank listed on the AIM Market PCF Bank is one of new generation of banks, making successful inroads into the very large lending markets available to us See Appendices for biographies of the Board of Directors 3 Overview 12 Lending to £339m asset backed portfolio Consumer Motor Finance • Business Asset Finance £267m of retail deposits and • Broadcast and Media over 6,250 savings customers • Property Finance 4 5 £10.75m of new equity Share price reflects issues in raised in March 2019 the broader sector rather than fundamentals £15m Tier 2 capital facility £90m market capitalisation 3 Total customer base > 21,250 74% of originations are in our prime credit grades 110 staff. Recent move into larger premises. Offices in the City of London & Berkshire 6 Focus on KPI'S not just scale Net Interest Margin 7.8% Return on Equity 12.6% Return on Assets 2.9% Impairment charge 0.8% Cost to Income Ratio 56% 4 Operational Highlights Year ended 30 September 2019 "Enhanced capital structure provides the headroom for continued growth" NEW BUSINESS ORIGINATIONS PORTFOLIO GROWTH RETAIL DEPOSITS 86% 55% 6,250 customers £276m £339m £267m (2018: £148m) (2018: £219m) (2018: £191m) New equity of £10.75m and a £15m Tier 2 capital facility

New revolving term loan facility of £30m, supporting retail deposit funding

Balance sheet diversification through the acquisition of Azule and a new organic bridging property finance division.

74% of new business origination is for prime customers, with a low probability of default and clean credit profiles

Impairment charge of 0.8% (2018: 0.5%), including adoption of IFRS 9

Competitive deposit rates and an excellent customer experience continues to boost our portfolio of savings customers 5 Financial Highlights Year ended 30 September 2019 "Profits up 54% , Earnings per share up 35% and Return on Equity over our medium-term target" PROFIT BEFORE TAX OPERATING INCOME NET INTEREST MARGIN EARNINGS PER SHARE (NIM) 54% 51% 5% £8.0m £22.2m 7.8% (2018: £5.2m) (2018: £14.7m) (2018: 8.2%) COST-TO-INCOME RETURN ON ASSETS AVERAGE AFTER TAX RETURN ON EQUITY Stable Stable 22% 56% 2.9% 12.6% (2018: 57%) (2018: 3.0%) (2018: 10.3%) 35% 2.7p (2018: 2.0p) CET1 CAPITAL RATIO 18% (2018: 19.3%) 6 New business volumes Business Finance up 40% to £120million (43%)

Consumer Finance up 18% to £73million (27%)

Azule Finance up 26% to £69million (25%)

Bridging Finance - £14million (5%)

74% in prime credit grades 14 69 120 86 49 31 62 73 37 36 Sept 16* Sept 17 Sept 18 Sept 19 *12 months comparative Consumer Finance Division Business Finance Division Azule Bridging 7 Business Finance SME hire purchase / lease finance for vehicles, plant and equipment

Market of £26bn in FYE September 2019, with a 7% growth rate (FLA)

PCF volumes of £120m represent market share of 0.5%

Average deal size of £45k

Success in penetrating prime segment of the market

71% of volumes in prime credit grades

£178m portfolio at 30 September 2019 with over 5,700 customers

Increasing network of broker intermediaries 117 86 49 31 Sept 16* Sept 17 Sept 18 Sep-19 *12 months comparative 8 Consumer Finance Hire purchase finance for used cars and leisure vehicles

Market of £18bn in FYE September 2019, with 6% growth rate (FLA)

PCF volumes of £73m represent market share of 0.4%

Average deal size of £17k

80% of volumes in prime credit grades

Success of long term finance for leisure finance (horseboxes, motorhomes and classic cars)

£128m portfolio at 30 September 2019 with over 11,000 customers

Scorecards and automated decision making to enable penetration of prime market 73 62 3736 Sept 16* Sept 17 Sept 18 Sep-19 *12 months comparative 9 Azule Finance SME hire purchase / lease finance for broadcast and media sector

Direct manufacturer, distributor and customer relationships

"Hybrid" model of writing business on balance sheet and introducing to third party banks for a fee

£15m on balance sheet; £54mn off balance sheet

Average deal size of £44k

76% of volumes in prime credit grades

£20m portfolio at 30 September 2019 with over 800 customers 69 55 Sept 18 * 11 months Sept 19 *12 months comparative 10 Bridging Property Finance First charge property finance for bridging purposes to professional investors and developers

Market of £4bn in FYE September 2019 (EY & Mintel) PCF volumes of £14m represent market share of 0.4% Average deal size of £636k

Average LTV of 59%

62% of volumes in prime credit grades

£13m portfolio at 30 September 2019

Successful completion of "pilot scheme" and objective to write £60million of business in 2020 14 Sept 18 Sept 19 11 2019 Achievements "Sustainable growth delivering increased profitability" Grow the core businesses of asset finance and consumer motor finance by increased lending into the prime market

Diversify the balance sheet with new asset classes; both through acquisition and organically

Develop a much-improved proposition to the broker-introduced consumer motor finance market by automating credit decision making and proposal acceptance

much-improved proposition to the broker-introduced consumer motor finance market by automating credit decision making and proposal acceptance Capital planning to prepare for the next stage of growth, while continuing to deliver improving Return on Equity.

Continue to invest in people, systems and infrastructure to build a bank that can support a £1bn portfolio 12 Future Operating Model "Putting the building blocks in place for greater digitalisation" Launch our new streamlined system for consumer motor finance

Trial direct to consumer products on our new platform

Develop a market leading portal for SME lending

Build out our Property Finance division beyond the pilot initiative

Evaluate how Azule's European capabilities can enhance our revenues

Complete the Azule integration and monetise synergies

Improve our customer journey for savers and borrowers with additional online functionality

Optimise technology across the organisation to support scale and deliver efficiencies 13 Investment Case "A resilient operating model provides confidence for now and the future" £63m of future operating income, already to hand on the balance sheet provides almost 65% of next years operating income expectation

A management team with over 25 years experience, over several credit cycles understand the need for prudent underwriting, sensible terms and correctly pricing for risk

A banking licence provides a competitive advantage compared to debt financed competitors

Investment in systems is delivering class leading service levels

A robust business model and sustainable growth due to:

our relatively small market share our diversified income streams adequate capital headroom access to the retail deposit market; and the existing infrastructure is delivering operational gearing

14 Outlook "PCF Bank has a substantial opportunity to grow its business and shareholder value in the coming years" 1 Record originations of £27m in September demonstrates continued momentum Strong e.p.s growth through low impairment and by targeting superior NIM and RoE 2 medium-term target of a £750m portfolio by September 2022 Sustainable growth with aspirations to build a £1bn portfolio 3 Build a diversified balance sheet of: Asset Finance £350m Motor finance £250m Property finance £150m New asset class £150m New asset class £100m 4 Continued investment in new business lines, talent, our operating platform and the governance structure Digitalise more of the business to enable scale and deliver efficiencies 5 Retain a cautious risk appetite, so we remain best placed when market sentiment improves Take opportunities as acquisitions and sector consolidation presents itself 6 RoA target of 2.75% RoE target of 15% NIM target > 7% A dividend policy that balances return with the capital requirements of a strongly growing bank 15 Appendices Income Statement 12 months ended 12 months ended 30 September 30 September (£000's) 2019 2018 Comments Interest income and similar income 34,517 25,494 Interest Expense and similar income (12,901) (10,492) Net interest income 21,616 15,002 NIM reducing due to 75% of new business in NIM % 7.8% 8.2% prime Broker commission income 1,023 0 Azule commission income Other Fees and commission income 792 492 Fees and commission expense (1,154) (844) Net fee and commission income /(expense) 661 (352) Net operating income 22,277 14,650 52% increase in income Net loss on financial instruments at fair value through P&L (64) 0 Increased expense as we further build for a bigger Administration expenses (12,020) (8,562) business Impairment losses on financial assets (2,175) (915) Profit before tax 8,018 5,173 Income tax expense (1,624) (981) Profit after tax 6,394 4,192 Earnings per share - basic & diluted 2.7p 2.0p E.P.S. increased 35% period on period Annualised ROA 2.9% 2.8% Slight increase in ROA Average assets employed 275,601 182,520 17 Balance Sheet 30 September 30 September (£000's) 2019 2018 Comments Assets Cash and balances at central banks 7,371 21,338 Loans and advances to customers 338,503 219,322 Available for sale financial investments 19,638 39,902 Property Plant and Equipment 579 224 Goodwill and other Intangible assets 5,941 2,957 Includes goodwill for Azule Deferred tax assets 1,169 1,185 Trade and other assets 4,932 1,543 Increase relating to Azule and growing book Total assets 378,133 286,471 Liabilities Due to banks 44,412 48,881 Includes £25m of TFS funding Due to customers 267,070 191,139 Trade and other liabilities 7,896 3,899 Total liabilities 319,378 243,919 Net assets 58,755 42,552 Annualised ROE 12.6% 10.3% CET1 Ratio 18.0% 19.3% Liquid Coverage Ratio (LCR) 553% 499% 18 Portfolio Analysis 30 September 2019 Combined Summary-Assets Consumer Finance Business Finance Financed Division-Assets Financed Division-Assets Financed Motor Cars 36% Light Commercial Vehicles 13% Heavy Commercial Vehicles 9% Motor & Touring Caravan 8% Contractors Plant 6% EPOS/Visual/Audio/Lighting 6% Buses 3% Touring Caravan 3% Bridging 3% Miscellaneous 13% 350 300 Motor Cars 59% Motor Caravan / Home 21% Touring Caravan 8% Light Commercial Vehicle 6% Horsebox 3% Miscellaneous 2% Portfolio split Motor Cars 25% Light Commercial Vehicles 17% Heavy Commercial Vehicles 15% Contractors Plant 10% EPOS/Visual/Audio/Lighting 10% Buses 5% Other 3% Trailers 3% Miscellaneous 15% 13 MILLIONS 250 196.7 200 150 120.8 100 70.6 64.0 52.0 73.4 46.0 31.6 36.2 40.2 128.9 34.1 50 98.5 63.9 57.9 56.0 51.4 52.4 59.7 70.0 72.3 0 45.9 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 CFD BFD including Azule Bridging 19 Credit Quality Loan Book - Gross (£m) • Prescriptive underwriting criteria for risk, asset quality 420.0 and valuation 400.0 3.9% • Detailed assessment of customer's ability to 380.0 4.6% service debt 360.0 • 74% of all new business originations fall within our top 340.0 four credit grades (2018: 70%) 320.0 • Over 60 days portfolio is stable in relative terms 300.0 • Small average transaction size provides a wide spread 280.0 260.0 3.9% of risk 3.3% 240.0 220.0 200.0 Bad debt charge off rate 180.0 91.5% 5.0% 160.0 3.3% 6.0% 6.00% 140.0 6.5% 3.3% 5.00% 120.0 8.2% 3.5% 92.8% 11.8% 2.3% 4.00% 100.0 3.4% 3.00% 80.0 90.7% 91.7% 2.00% 60.0 90.0% 89.5% 84.8% 1.00% 40.0 0.00% 20.0 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0.0 Bad debt charge off rate Mar 2014 Mar 2015 Mar 2016 Sept 2016 Sept 2017 Sept 2018 Sept 2019 Not past due Up to 60 days Over 60 days 20 History 2018 Record profits of £5.2m Retail deposits of £191m Portfolio of £219m 2019 Acquire Azule Limited 1993 Formed through buyout of McDonnell Douglas Bank 1995 Started a car finance operation and acquired the original Private and Commercial Finance Company Limited 1998 Ordinary shares admitted to AIM 2011 Acquisition of North 2005 Herts Credit 2017 Company Limited Commenced 2000 Failed Portfolio operations as a Acquisition of diversification into Bank car supermarket TMV Finance Ltd business and United Motor 2015 Finance Limited Surpassed previous profits high point of £2.1m 2014 2007 Application for deposit- taking licence commenced Global Financial 2013 2002 Crisis Portfolio growth Acquisition of DFS recommenced 1999 2012 Leasing portfolio Started Business Raised £10m through Finance Division convertible loan notes Commence Property Finance 21 The Board Tim Franklin Non-Executive Chairman Appointed on 06 December 2016 Tim has a financial services background and has worked in banking for a number of organisations for over 30 years. He is currently a non-executive director of the Post Office which is the UK's largest financial services retailer by number of outlets and is a member of its Audit Committee. He is also Chairman of Post Office Insurance and a non-executive director of Computershare Lending Services. Tim is an Institute of Leadership & Management Level 7 Coach and works extensively with senior executives across many industries both in the UK and internationally. Tim is a member of the Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee David Morgan Non-Executive Director Appointed 09 July 2012 David has over 35 year's experience in international banking, building his career at Standard Chartered Bank in Europe and the Far East. Since leaving Standard Chartered in 2003, he has been involved in a range of business advisory and non- executive roles. He is currently a non-executive director of Somers Limited, Bermuda Commercial Bank Limited and Waverton Investment Management Limited. He is also Chairman of Harlequin FC, the Premiership rugby club. David is a member of the Audit & Risk Committee, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Christine Higgins Independent Non-Executive Director Appointed 13 June 2017 Christine is a Chartered Accountant with over 25 year's experience in asset finance, for UK and international banks. Over the last 9 years, she has served as a non- executive director on a number of boards in the health, housing, leisure and finance sectors, including as chair of the audit committee. She is currently a non-executive director of Buckinghamshire Building Society and chairs its audit committee. Christine is the chair of the Audit & Risk Committee and a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Mark Brown Non-Executive Director Appointed on 01 December 2015 Mark was Chairman of Stockdale Securities from November 2014 until it was bought by Shore Capital in April 2019. He was previously Chief Executive of Collins Stewart Hawkpoint and brings a wealth of experience and leadership in both small and large financial services business. Having worked as Global Head of Research for ABN AMRO and HSBC and as Chief Executive of ABN's UK equities business, Mark led the successful turnaround of Arbuthnot Securities followed by Collins Stewart Hawkpoint. Mark is a member of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee. 22 The Board David Titmuss Independent Non-Executive Director Appointed on 11 July 2017 David has over 25 years' experience in both large and small financial services organisations, with a particular emphasis on customer acquisition and database management. His corporate background includes working at a senior level in public and privately backed businesses. He has also led companies both as CEO and as a board director. Latterly David headed the marketing function of webuyanycar.comand is recognised as an expert in digital marketing and advises businesses on cost effective customer acquisition. David is the chairman of the Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee. Marian Martin Non-Executive Director Appointed on 25 July 2019 Marian Martin is a chartered accountant with a background in risk management and audit. Most recently, Marian was at Virgin Money for 11 year's and was Chief Risk Officer throughout a period of significant growth and strategic development of Virgin Money and its risk function, including the successful listing of Virgin Money on the London Stock Exchange. Marian was an Executive Director of the main trading companies of the Virgin Money group during this period. In addition, Marian is a non-executive director at Castletrust and Starling Bank. Scott Maybury Chief Executive ('CEO') Appointed on 12 January 1994 Scott holds a degree in business studies and is a qualified accountant. He spent six years with BHP-Billiton, Australia's largest multi-national corporation, and five years with McDonnell Douglas Bank. He is one of the founding directors of PCF Group plc and was previously Finance Director until October 2008. Robert Murray Managing Director ('MD') Appointed on 19 October 1993 Robert holds the ACIB Banking Diploma and has over 40 year's banking and finance experience. He has extensive experience in both lending to personal, corporate and international customers. He is one of the founding directors of PCF Group plc. David Bull Finance Director ('FD') Appointed on 03 August 2015 David holds a first class degree in Mathematics and Statistics and is a qualified chartered accountant. After qualifying in 1996 he has worked in the Banking sector across a number of institutions including KPMG, Deutsche Bank and was interim Chief Financial Accountant at the Bank of England. Before joining PCF Group, David was a Director of Finance and Company Secretary at Hampshire Trust Bank plc, the specialist challenger bank where he was instrumental in setting up their banking operations. 23 Competitive Environment Consumer Finance Business Finance 24 Attachments Original document

