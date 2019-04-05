Log in
PCF Group PLC    PCF   GB0004189378

PCF GROUP PLC

(PCF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/05 10:20:38 am
31.32 GBp   -0.57%
PCF : Script Dividend Elections - Issue of Equity

04/05/2019 | 10:42am EDT

5 April 2019

PCF Group plc

("PCFG", the "Company" or the "Group")

Scrip Dividend Elections

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that, pursuant to its Scrip Dividend Scheme, it has received elections to receive new ordinary shares in lieu of cash in respect of the final dividend payment due on 12th April 2019. Election notices have been received from the holders of 1,806,638 ordinary shares of 5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), in aggregate, representing approximately 0.72% of the Ordinary Shares in issue on the dividend record date, 22nd March 2019. Accordingly, 15,703 new Ordinary Shares ("New Shares") will be issued in satisfaction of such elections at an equivalent price of 34.50p per share.

Application has been made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is expected that admission will take place at 8.00 a.m. on 12th April 2019. The New Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares.

Following admission of the New Shares to trading on AIM, the Company will have 250,196,637 Ordinary Shares in issue, none of which are held in treasury.

The above figure of 250,196,637 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure, Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- end -

For further information, please contact:

PCF Group plc

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7222 2426

Scott Maybury, Chief Executive Officer

Robert Murray, Managing Director

David Bull, Finance Director

Tavistock Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 3150

Jos Simson / Simon Hudson / Edward Lee

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Atholl Tweedie - Corporate Finance

Charles Leigh-Pemberton - Corporate Broking

Stockdale Securities

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7601 6100

Robert Finlay / Richard Johnson - Corporate Finance

Henry Willcocks - Corporate Broking

About PCF Group plc (www.pcf.bank)

Established in 1994, PCF Group plc is the AIM-listed parent of specialist bank, PCF Bank Limited. Since becoming a bank in 2016, the Group has the capability to increase its lending portfolio significantly, with an initial portfolio target of £350 million, growing to £750 million by September 2022. The Group will retain its focus on portfolio quality, lending increasingly to the prime segment of its existing

finance markets. The Group has also recently diversified its lending products and asset classes through acquisition and by setting up new organic operations.

PCF Bank currently offers retail savings products for individuals and then deploys those funds through its four lending divisions:

Business Finance which provides finance for vehicles, plant and equipment to SMEs;

Consumer Finance which provides finance for motor vehicles to consumers;

Azule Limited which provides finance to the broadcast and media industry; and

Bridging Property Finance which provides loans to companies and sole traders investing in residential property

The Group has a track record of strong financial performance and an efficient and scalable business model, with significant room to grow. Utilising its technology platform, the Bank provides both depositors and borrowers with a high level of service and a straightforward, simple range of products tailored to suit their needs.

For media enquiries please contact media@pcf.bank

Disclaimer

PCF Group plc published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 14:41:02 UTC
