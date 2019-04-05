PCF : Script Dividend Elections - Issue of Equity

5 April 2019

PCF Group plc

("PCFG", the "Company" or the "Group")

Scrip Dividend Elections

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that, pursuant to its Scrip Dividend Scheme, it has received elections to receive new ordinary shares in lieu of cash in respect of the final dividend payment due on 12th April 2019. Election notices have been received from the holders of 1,806,638 ordinary shares of 5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), in aggregate, representing approximately 0.72% of the Ordinary Shares in issue on the dividend record date, 22nd March 2019. Accordingly, 15,703 new Ordinary Shares ("New Shares") will be issued in satisfaction of such elections at an equivalent price of 34.50p per share.

Application has been made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is expected that admission will take place at 8.00 a.m. on 12th April 2019. The New Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares.

Following admission of the New Shares to trading on AIM, the Company will have 250,196,637 Ordinary Shares in issue, none of which are held in treasury.

The above figure of 250,196,637 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure, Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- end - For further information, please contact: PCF Group plc Tel: +44 (0) 20 7222 2426 Scott Maybury, Chief Executive Officer Robert Murray, Managing Director David Bull, Finance Director Tavistock Communications Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 3150 Jos Simson / Simon Hudson / Edward Lee Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited Tel: +44 (0) 20 7886 2500 Atholl Tweedie - Corporate Finance Charles Leigh-Pemberton - Corporate Broking Stockdale Securities Tel: +44 (0) 20 7601 6100 Robert Finlay / Richard Johnson - Corporate Finance Henry Willcocks - Corporate Broking

About PCF Group plc (www.pcf.bank)

Established in 1994, PCF Group plc is the AIM-listed parent of specialist bank, PCF Bank Limited. Since becoming a bank in 2016, the Group has the capability to increase its lending portfolio significantly, with an initial portfolio target of £350 million, growing to £750 million by September 2022. The Group will retain its focus on portfolio quality, lending increasingly to the prime segment of its existing