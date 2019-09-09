Log in
PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA

(PCIB)
PCI Biotech: Capital increase registered and listing of new shares

09/09/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Oslo, Norway, 9 September 2019. Reference is made to the previous announcements by PCI Biotech Holding ASA ("PCI Biotech" or the "Company") in respect of the issuance of 40,000 new shares following exercise of employee share options in the Company.

The share capital increase resolved by the Board of Directors following the share option exercise on 4 September 2019, has now been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, and the capital increase has thus been completed.

The Company's new share capital is NOK 111,797,670 divided by 37,265,890 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 3.00 and each giving one vote at the Company's general meeting.

The new shares issued following the option exercise will be tradable when they have been registered on the VPS accounts of the subscribers; such registration is expected to be executed on or about 9 September 2019.

Contact information:
Per Walday, CEO, pw@pcibiotech.no, Mobile: +47 917 93 429
For more information visit: www.pcibiotech.com
Contact information: PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, Oslo, NO-0379 Norway

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Per Walday Chief Executive Officer
Hans Peter Bøhn Chairman
Ronny Skuggedal Chief Financial Officer
Anders Høgset Chief Scientific Officer
Hans Olivecrona Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA3.80%112
GILEAD SCIENCES3.63%82 092
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS9.43%46 608
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-21.82%31 951
GENMAB33.96%13 566
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.38.64%9 066
