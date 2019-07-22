Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  PCI Biotech Holding ASA    PCIB   NO0010405640

PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA

(PCIB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PCI Biotech: Extension of preclinical research collaboration agreement with a top-10 large pharma company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Oslo (Norway), 22 July 2019 – PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB), a cancer focused biopharmaceutical company today announced that they are extending the preclinical research collaboration with an undisclosed top-10 pharma company. The pharma company is one of the global leaders in nucleic acid therapeutics and the collaboration was initiated in September 2015.

The aim of the extension is to further evaluate the synergistic effects of both parties' technology platforms in an in vivo setting and to determine whether PCI Biotech's fimaNAc technology has the potential to enhance the therapeutic effect of the partner's nucleic acid therapeutic compounds. The research collaboration is extended with 6 months until the end of 2019 and the companies have agreed to thereafter use the following 6 months (until end June 2020) to evaluate the potential for a further partnership.

Contact information:                 
Per Walday, CEO
pw@pcibiotech.no
Mobile: +47 917 93 429

About PCI Biotech         
PCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on development and commercialisation of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer through its innovative photochemical internalisation (PCI) technology platform. PCI is applied to three distinct anticancer paradigms: fimaChem (enhancement of chemotherapeutics for localised treatment of cancer), fimaVacc (T-cell induction technology for therapeutic vaccination), and fimaNAc (nucleic acid therapeutics delivery).

Photochemical internalisation induces triggered endosomal release that is used to unlock the true potential of a wide array of therapeutic modalities. The company’s lead programme fimaChem consists of a pivotal study in bile duct cancer, an orphan indication with a high unmet need and without approved products. fimaVacc applies a unique mode of action to enhance the essential cytotoxic effect of therapeutic cancer vaccines, which works in synergy with several other state-of-the-art vaccination technologies. fimaNAc utilises the endosomal release to provide intracellular delivery of nucleic acids, such as mRNA and RNAi therapeutics, thereby addressing one of the major bottlenecks facing this emerging and promising field.

For further information, please visit: www.pcibiotech.com                       

Forward-looking statements  
This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements. PCI Biotech disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA
02:01aPCI BIOTECH : Extension of preclinical research collaboration agreement with a t..
GL
07/03PCI BIOTECH : to present at IPA World Congress
PU
07/01PCI BIOTECH : to present at IPA World Congress
AQ
07/01PCI Biotech to present at IPA World Congress
GL
06/22PCI BIOTECH : Employee share option scheme
AQ
06/21PCI BIOTECH : Employee share option scheme
GL
05/29PCI BIOTECH : Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2019
PU
05/29PCI BIOTECH : Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2019
GL
05/23PCI BIOTECH : First patient enrolled in the fimaChem pivotal RELEASE study
PU
05/23PCI BIOTECH : First patient enrolled in the fimaChem pivotal RELEASE study
AQ
More news
Chart PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA
Duration : Period :
PCI Biotech Holding ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Per Walday Chief Executive Officer
Hans Peter Bøhn Chairman
Ronny Skuggedal Chief Financial Officer
Anders Høgset Chief Scientific Officer
Hans Olivecrona Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA4.18%119
GILEAD SCIENCES3.98%82 702
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS5.08%44 598
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-20.18%32 544
GENMAB14.94%11 908
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC36.77%11 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group