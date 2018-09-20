Log in
PCI Biotech : Mandatory notification regarding exercise and trade of subscription rights

09/20/2018 | 01:08pm CEST

Posted on Sep 20, 2018

The Chairman Hans Peter Bøhn has today, 19 September 2018, subscribed for 40,106 new shares in PCI Biotech Holding ASA (the 'Company') at a subscription price of NOK 30 per share by exercising all his 40,106 subscription rights allocated in the Company's ongoing rights issue. After the transaction, Hans Peter Bøhn will have a total shareholding in the Company of 123,662 shares.

The board member Lars Viksmoen has today, 19 September 2018, subscribed for 1,920 new shares in PCI Biotech Holding ASA (the 'Company') at a subscription price of NOK 30 per share by exercising all his 1,920 subscription rights allocated in the Company's ongoing rights issue through his wholly owned company, Stocken Invest AS. In addition, Stocken Invest AS has bought 1,580 subscription rights at an average price of NOK 4.40 per subscription right and subsequently exercised the 1,580 acquired subscription rights. After the transactions, Stocken Invest AS will have a total shareholding in the Company of 7,500 shares. Stocken Invest AS has previously entered into a guarantee agreement of NOK 1,000,000 in relation to the rights issue, and the exercise of subscription rights will, in compliance with the guarantee agreement, reduce the guarantee liability correspondingly.

The board member Christina Herder has today, 19 September 2018, subscribed for 1,645 new shares in PCI Biotech Holding ASA (the 'Company') at a subscription price of NOK 30 per share by exercising 1,645 of her allocated subscription rights in the Company's ongoing rights issue. In addition, she has sold her remaining 2,365 subscription rights at an average price of NOK 4.40 per subscription right. After the transactions, Christina Herder will have a total shareholding in the Company of 10,000 shares.

Contact information:
PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, NO-0379 Oslo.
Ronny Skuggedal, CFO, rs@pcibiotech.no, Mobile: +47 9400 5757.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

PCI Biotech Holding ASA published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 11:07:09 UTC
