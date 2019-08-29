Log in
PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA

(PCIB)
PCI Biotech: Mandatory notification regarding trade of shares

08/29/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Borkenholm AS has on 29 August 2019 bought 4,000 shares in PCI Biotech Holding ASA ("PCI Biotech") at an average price of NOK 26.90 per share. Borkenholm AS is a related party to board member Hilde Furberg.

After the transaction, Hilde Furberg and her related parties holds 4,000 shares in PCI Biotech.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
