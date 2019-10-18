PCI Biotech: Mandatory notification regarding trade of shares

Stocken Invest AS, a wholly owned company by Lars Viksmoen, has on 18 October 2019 transferred 12,966 shares in PCI Biotech Holding ASA (“PCI Biotech”) to Lars Viksmoen, board member of PCI Biotech, at an average price of NOK 26.80 per share.



After the transaction, Lars Viksmoen holds 12,966 shares in PCI Biotech and Stocken Invest AS holds 0 shares in PCI Biotech.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.