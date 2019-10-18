Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  PCI Biotech Holding ASA    PCIB   NO0010405640

PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA

(PCIB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PCI Biotech: Mandatory notification regarding trade of shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 08:59am EDT

Stocken Invest AS, a wholly owned company by Lars Viksmoen, has on 18 October 2019 transferred 12,966 shares in PCI Biotech Holding ASA (“PCI Biotech”) to Lars Viksmoen, board member of PCI Biotech, at an average price of NOK 26.80 per share.

After the transaction, Lars Viksmoen holds 12,966 shares in PCI Biotech and Stocken Invest AS holds 0 shares in PCI Biotech.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA
08:59aPCI BIOTECH : Mandatory notification regarding trade of shares
GL
09/09PCI BIOTECH : Capital increase registered and listing of new shares
GL
09/04PCI BIOTECH : Exercise of employee share options, mandatory notification of trad..
GL
08/29PCI BIOTECH : Mandatory notification regarding trade of shares
GL
08/28PCI BIOTECH : Second quarter and first half 2019 results
GL
08/20PCI BIOTECH : Invitation to second quarter and first half 2019 results presentat..
GL
07/22PCI BIOTECH : Extension of preclinical research collaboration agreement with a t..
GL
07/03PCI BIOTECH : to present at IPA World Congress
PU
07/01PCI BIOTECH : to present at IPA World Congress
AQ
07/01PCI Biotech to present at IPA World Congress
GL
More news
Chart PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA
Duration : Period :
PCI Biotech Holding ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Per Walday Chief Executive Officer
Hans Peter Bøhn Chairman
Ronny Skuggedal Chief Financial Officer
Anders Høgset Chief Scientific Officer
Hans Olivecrona Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA5.89%113
GILEAD SCIENCES4.28%82 611
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.26%45 680
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-19.26%32 998
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.68.13%20 570
GENMAB32.08%13 649
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group