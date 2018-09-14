NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG OR SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

PCI Biotech: Rights issue approved by the extraordinary general meeting

Oslo, Norway, 14 September 2018. An extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the shareholders of PCI Biotech Holding ASA ("PCI Biotech" or the "Company") was held today, 14 September 2018 at 10:00 CEST. 11,453,332 shares were represented at the meeting, corresponding to approximately 45.8 percent of the share capital.

The EGM approved the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions as set forth in the notice of the EGM issued on 24 August 2018.

The PCI Biotech share will, for trades subject to the ordinary T+2 settlement in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS), consequently trade exclusive of the right to receive subscription rights in the rights issue from and including Monday, 17 September 2018. Detailed terms of the rights issue will be included in the prospectus, expected to be published on or about 19 September 2018.

The minutes of the EGM are attached, and are also available on www.pcibiotech.com.

The Company expects that the allocation date, whereby allocations in the rights issue will be made and notified to the subscribers, will be on or about 5 October 2018, payment date for the subscription amounts will be on or about 8 October 2018 and the registration of the share capital increase in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises will be completed on or about 9 October 2018.

Contact information:

Ronny Skuggedal, CFO, rs@pcibiotech.no, Mobile: +47 9400 5757

For more information visit: www.pcibiotech.com

Contact information: PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, Oslo, N-0379

About PCI Biotech

PCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on development and commercialisation of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer through its innovative photochemical internalisation (PCI) technology platform. PCI is applied to three distinct anticancer paradigms: fimaCHEM (enhancement of chemotherapeutics for localised treatment of cancer), fimaVACC (T-cell induction technology for therapeutic vaccination), and fimaNAc (nucleic acid therapeutics delivery).

Photochemical internalisation induces triggered endosomal release that is used to unlock the true potential of a wide array of therapeutic modalities. The Company's lead fimaCHEM programme consists of a clinical Phase I/II clinical study in bile duct cancer, an orphan indication with a high unmet need and without approved products. fimaVACC applies a unique mode of action to enhance the essential cytotoxic effect of therapeutic cancer vaccines, which works in synergy with several other state-of-the-art vaccination technologies. fimaNAc utilises the endosomal release to provide intracellular delivery of nucleic acids, such as mRNA and RNAi therapeutics, thereby addressing one of the major bottlenecks facing this emerging and promising field.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

