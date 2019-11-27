PCI Biotech: Third quarter 2019 results

Oslo (Norway), 27 November 2019 - PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB), a cancer focused biopharmaceutical company today announces its third quarter 2019 result. Please find enclosed the report and presentation.



Highlights

fimaChem

*Start-up activities for the RELEASE study are progressing well after the study commenced with enrolment of the first patient in May 2019

*23 out of 40 planned clinical sites had opened for enrolment by mid-November. While this is 10 sites less than planned and causes a temporary effect on patient recruitment projections, the company expects site activations to be back on track early 2020. The overall RELEASE study timelines are maintained

*The first US site was activated only recently and enrolment of the first US patient may therefore slide into 1H 2020

*Site selection is ongoing for addition of sites in Asia in 2020, to provide access to hospitals and key opinion leaders in a region with higher prevalence of bile duct cancer and to enhance patient recruitment

fimaVacc

*Phase I results have been accepted for presentation at ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress in December 2019. The results provide proof-of-concept of the fimaVacc vaccination technology by demonstrating the improvement of immunogenicity in healthy volunteers

*Development strategies are being pursued in parallel, with Phase I results being used both in direct partnering efforts and planning for clinical proof of concept in a disease setting

*Preclinical study published in high-impact immunology journal Frontiers of Immunology, demonstrating that therapeutic cancer vaccination with fimaVacc can be effective independent of T-helper cell functionality

fimaNAc

*Research collaboration with AstraZeneca was extended by six months until end of 2019. The scope has been expanded to evaluate if synergies established in oncology are transferrable to additional disease areas – further collaboration to be evaluated in 1H 2020

*Promising response on patent application for mRNA delivery, which may generate valuable intellectual property

Throughout the third quarter we have continued to execute against the strategic goals we set for ourselves early in the year. The start-up activities of our RELEASE trial are progressing, and we maintain the overall timelines we have indicated for the trial. The current lag in site activation in this early phase of the trial is expected to be resolved early next year and the inclusion of Asian sites in 2020 is expected to secure patient recruitment projections, comments Per Walday, CEO of PCI Biotech.

In parallel we continue to lay the groundwork for expanding our fimaVacc and fimaNAc technology platform programmes. The positive initial feedback on an important patent application on mRNA delivery and the expansion of the collaboration with AstraZeneca are both encouraging developments for fimaNAc. This progress has been matched with an organisational expansion and we look forward to further enhance our strategic execution capabilities in the coming quarters, adds Walday.

***

