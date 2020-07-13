Log in
PCI Biotech Holding ASA    PCIB   NO0010405640

PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA

(PCIB)
PCI Biotech: Update on the preclinical research collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca

07/13/2020 | 01:32pm EDT

Oslo (Norway), 13 July 2020 – PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB), a cancer focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced a 6 month extension of the evaluation period under its preclinical research collaboration with AstraZeneca.

The collaboration was initiated in September 2015 to determine whether PCI Biotech's fimaNAc technology has the potential to enhance the delivery of AstraZeneca's nucleic acid therapeutic compounds. The evaluation of the potential for a further collaboration now runs to the end of 2020.

Contact information:                 
Per Walday, CEO
pw@pcibiotech.no
Mobile: +47 917 93 429 

About PCI Biotech         
PCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical late stage clinical development company focusing on development and commercialisation of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer through its innovative photochemical internalisation (PCI) technology platform. PCI is applied to three distinct anticancer paradigms: fimaChem (enhancement of chemotherapeutics for localised treatment of cancer), fimaVacc (T-cell induction technology for therapeutic vaccination), and fimaNAc (nucleic acid therapeutics delivery).

Photochemical internalisation induces triggered endosomal release that is used to unlock the true potential of a wide array of therapeutic modalities. The company’s lead programme fimaChem consists of a pivotal study in bile duct cancer, an orphan indication with a high unmet need and without approved products. fimaVacc applies a unique mode of action to enhance the essential cytotoxic effect of therapeutic cancer vaccines, which works in synergy with several other state-of-the-art vaccination technologies. fimaNAc utilises the endosomal release to provide intracellular delivery of nucleic acids, such as mRNA and RNAi therapeutics, thereby addressing one of the major bottlenecks facing this emerging and promising field.

For further information, please visit: www.pcibiotech.com                        

Forward-looking statements   
This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements. PCI Biotech disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
