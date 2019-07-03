Log in
PCI BIOTECH HOLDING ASA

(PCIB)
07/02 10:25:19 am
26.25 NOK   -2.05%
PCI BIOTECH : to present at IPA World Congress
PU
07/01PCI BIOTECH : to present at IPA World Congress
AQ
07/01PCI Biotech to present at IPA World Congress
GL
PCI Biotech : to present at IPA World Congress

07/03/2019 | 02:33am EDT

Posted on Jul 3, 2019

Oslo, Norway, July 1, 2019 PCI Biotech (OSE:PCIB), a clinical-stage company developing innovative therapeutics that address significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it will present the company at the International Photodynamic Association (IPA) World Congress in Boston, US.

PCI Biotech will be represented by Per Walday (CEO), Hans Olivecrona (CMO) and Anders Høgset (CSO) who will give presentations of PCI Biotech's technology and the multiple business development and commercial opportunities available based on this proprietary platform.

The event brings together researchers and clinicians in all fields of photodynamic therapy and photo diagnosis to foster scientific development and contribute to clinical practice. The event is taking place at Boston Marriot Cambridge, MA US from June 28 - July 4, 2019. The presentations held by PCI Biotech will be made available on PCI Biotech's website (www.pcibiotech.com) under 'Other presentations'.

About PCI Biotech
 PCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on development and commercialisation of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer through its innovative photochemical internalisation (PCI) technology platform. PCI is applied to three distinct anticancer paradigms: fimaCHEM (enhancement of chemotherapeutics for localised treatment of cancer), fimaVACC (T-cell induction technology for therapeutic vaccination), and fimaNAc (nucleic acid therapeutics delivery).

Photochemical internalisation induces triggered endosomal release that is used to unlock the true potential of a wide array of therapeutic modalities. The company's lead programme fimaCHEM consists of a pivotal study in bile duct cancer, an orphan indication with a high unmet need and without approved products. fimaVACC applies a unique mode of action to enhance the essential cytotoxic effect of therapeutic cancer vaccines, which works in synergy with several other state-of-the-art vaccination technologies. fimaNAc utilises the endosomal release to provide intracellular delivery of nucleic acids, such as mRNA and RNAi therapeutics, thereby addressing one of the major bottlenecks facing this emerging and promising field.

Contact information:
PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo, Norway.
Ronny Skuggedal, CFO, rs@pcibiotech.com, Mobile: +47 9400 5757.

Forward-looking statements
This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements. PCI Biotech disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

PCI Biotech Holding ASA published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 06:32:04 UTC
