PCI Biotech : to present at IPA World Congress

Oslo, Norway, July 1, 2019 PCI Biotech (OSE:PCIB), a clinical-stage company developing innovative therapeutics that address significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it will present the company at the International Photodynamic Association (IPA) World Congress in Boston, US.

PCI Biotech will be represented by Per Walday (CEO), Hans Olivecrona (CMO) and Anders Høgset (CSO) who will give presentations of PCI Biotech's technology and the multiple business development and commercial opportunities available based on this proprietary platform.

The event brings together researchers and clinicians in all fields of photodynamic therapy and photo diagnosis to foster scientific development and contribute to clinical practice. The event is taking place at Boston Marriot Cambridge, MA US from June 28 - July 4, 2019. The presentations held by PCI Biotech will be made available on PCI Biotech's website (www.pcibiotech.com) under 'Other presentations'.

About PCI Biotech

PCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on development and commercialisation of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer through its innovative photochemical internalisation (PCI) technology platform. PCI is applied to three distinct anticancer paradigms: fimaCHEM (enhancement of chemotherapeutics for localised treatment of cancer), fimaVACC (T-cell induction technology for therapeutic vaccination), and fimaNAc (nucleic acid therapeutics delivery).

Photochemical internalisation induces triggered endosomal release that is used to unlock the true potential of a wide array of therapeutic modalities. The company's lead programme fimaCHEM consists of a pivotal study in bile duct cancer, an orphan indication with a high unmet need and without approved products. fimaVACC applies a unique mode of action to enhance the essential cytotoxic effect of therapeutic cancer vaccines, which works in synergy with several other state-of-the-art vaccination technologies. fimaNAc utilises the endosomal release to provide intracellular delivery of nucleic acids, such as mRNA and RNAi therapeutics, thereby addressing one of the major bottlenecks facing this emerging and promising field.

