PCI PAL : Director Disclosures

PCI-PAL PLC

('PCI Pal', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Director Disclosures

Further to the announcement made earlier today within the Company's preliminary results for the year ending 30 June 2019 notifying the appointment of Simon Baxter Wilson to the Board as a Non-Executive Director, PCI-PAL PLC (AIM: PCIP) effective 1 November 2020, the customer engagement specialist that secures and protects payment card data for companies handling payments by phone, makes the following disclosures pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Simon Baxter Wilson, aged 57, has been a director or partner of the following companies or partnerships during the five years preceding the date of this announcement:

Current Directorships / Partnerships Past Directorships / Partnerships Mission Critical Networks, Inc. Endace plc

For further information and notes to editors please view the full London Stock Exchange RNS.