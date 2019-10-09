Log in
PCI-PAL PLC

(IPP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/09 05:05:16 am
28 GBp   +5.66%
PCI PAL : Director Disclosures

10/09/2019 | 04:51am EDT

Sorry, this entry is only available in English. For the sake of viewer convenience, the content is shown below in the alternative language. You may click the link to switch the active language.

PCI-PAL PLC
('PCI Pal', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Director Disclosures

Further to the announcement made earlier today within the Company's preliminary results for the year ending 30 June 2019 notifying the appointment of Simon Baxter Wilson to the Board as a Non-Executive Director, PCI-PAL PLC (AIM: PCIP) effective 1 November 2020, the customer engagement specialist that secures and protects payment card data for companies handling payments by phone, makes the following disclosures pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Simon Baxter Wilson, aged 57, has been a director or partner of the following companies or partnerships during the five years preceding the date of this announcement:

Current Directorships / Partnerships

Past Directorships / Partnerships

Mission Critical Networks, Inc.

Endace plc

For further information and notes to editors please view the full London Stock Exchange RNS.

Disclaimer

PCI-PAL plc published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 08:50:05 UTC
