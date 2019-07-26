Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  PCI- PAL PLC    IPP   GB0009737155

PCI- PAL PLC

(IPP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

PCI PAL : Grant of Share Options – July 19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 01:45pm EDT

PCI-PAL PLC
('PCI Pal', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Grant of Share Options

PCI-PAL PLC (AIM: PCIP), the customer engagement specialist that secures and protects payment card data for companies handling payments by phone, today announces the grant ('Grant') of share options ('Options'), over a total of 300,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') to Hugh James, CTO of the Company and a person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR').

The Grant replaces a grant for the same number of share options on the same terms made when Mr James joined the Group on 2 January 2019, which were not fully registered.

The details of the Grant are as follows:

Name Title No. Share Options Granted Date of Grant Earliest Vesting Date
Hugh James CTO 300,000 25/07/2019 02/01/2022

Terms of the Options

The terms and conditions of these options will match those originally granted to Mr James on 2 January 2019.

The exercise price is 19.0 pence per Ordinary Share being the closing mid-market price published by the London Stock Exchange on 2 January 2019 and the earliest vesting date is 2 January 2022, subject to the recipient having remained in continuous employment prior to any exercising of this Grant and subject to the conditions below:

Tranche of award Vesting Criteria
150,000 Options Shall vest if the price of an Ordinary Share is equal to or greater than the Exercise Price during any continuous 30 day period falling after the Date of Grant
75,000 Options Shall vest if the price of an Ordinary Share is equal to or greater than the Exercise Price plus 50% (28.50 pence per ordinary share) during any continuous 30 day period falling after the Date of Grant
75,000 Options Shall vest if the price of an Ordinary Share is equal to or greater than the Exercise Price plus 100% (38.0 pence per ordinary share) during any continuous 30 day period falling after the Date of Grant

Following this grant, Hugh James holds options over 300,000 Ordinary Shares and he does not hold any other Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Following this announcement, the Company has a total of 5,111,667 options over Ordinary Shares outstanding, representing approximately 11.97% of the current issued share capital of the Company.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

For further information and notes to editors please view the full London Stock Exchange RNS.

Disclaimer

PCI-PAL plc published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 17:44:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PCI- PAL PLC
01:45pPCI PAL : Grant of Share Options – July 19
PU
07/23PCI PAL : Trading Update & Notice of Results
PU
07/09PCI PAL : Record GDPR fine provides stark data and payment protection warning to..
AQ
06/25PCI PAL : Director Dealing – Jun 2019
PU
06/14PCI PAL : Director Dealing and Grant of Share Options
PU
06/12PCI PAL : Key Partnership Contract Wins
PU
04/29PCI PAL : Presentation at ShareSoc Growth Company Seminar in London
PU
04/01PCI PAL : Chief Information Security Officer Role Created
PU
03/06PCI PAL : Director/ PDMR Dealing – March 2019
PU
03/05PCI PAL : Partnering with PCI Pal
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3,40 M
EBIT 2019 -4,90 M
Net income 2019 -4,70 M
Finance 2019 2,90 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,09x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,53x
EV / Sales2019 3,40x
EV / Sales2020 1,97x
Capitalization 14,5 M
Chart PCI- PAL PLC
Duration : Period :
PCI- PAL PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PCI- PAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 50,00  GBp
Last Close Price 34,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Christopher Barham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Michael Fielding Non-Executive Chairman
Sadie Ahier Operations Director
Thomas William Good CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Geoffrey Forsyth Executive Director & Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PCI- PAL PLC78.95%18
FISERV INC28.14%37 816
FIRST DATA CORP72.38%27 510
GLOBAL PAYMENTS60.31%25 904
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES53.72%24 606
WIRECARD AG12.95%20 682
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group