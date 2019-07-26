PCI PAL : Grant of Share Options – July 19

PCI-PAL PLC

('PCI Pal', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Grant of Share Options

PCI-PAL PLC (AIM: PCIP), the customer engagement specialist that secures and protects payment card data for companies handling payments by phone, today announces the grant ('Grant') of share options ('Options'), over a total of 300,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') to Hugh James, CTO of the Company and a person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR').

The Grant replaces a grant for the same number of share options on the same terms made when Mr James joined the Group on 2 January 2019, which were not fully registered.

The details of the Grant are as follows:

Name Title No. Share Options Granted Date of Grant Earliest Vesting Date Hugh James CTO 300,000 25/07/2019 02/01/2022

Terms of the Options

The terms and conditions of these options will match those originally granted to Mr James on 2 January 2019.

The exercise price is 19.0 pence per Ordinary Share being the closing mid-market price published by the London Stock Exchange on 2 January 2019 and the earliest vesting date is 2 January 2022, subject to the recipient having remained in continuous employment prior to any exercising of this Grant and subject to the conditions below:

Tranche of award Vesting Criteria 150,000 Options Shall vest if the price of an Ordinary Share is equal to or greater than the Exercise Price during any continuous 30 day period falling after the Date of Grant 75,000 Options Shall vest if the price of an Ordinary Share is equal to or greater than the Exercise Price plus 50% (28.50 pence per ordinary share) during any continuous 30 day period falling after the Date of Grant 75,000 Options Shall vest if the price of an Ordinary Share is equal to or greater than the Exercise Price plus 100% (38.0 pence per ordinary share) during any continuous 30 day period falling after the Date of Grant

Following this grant, Hugh James holds options over 300,000 Ordinary Shares and he does not hold any other Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Following this announcement, the Company has a total of 5,111,667 options over Ordinary Shares outstanding, representing approximately 11.97% of the current issued share capital of the Company.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

For further information and notes to editors please view the full London Stock Exchange RNS.