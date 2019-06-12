Log in
PCI PAL : Key Partnership Contract Wins

06/12/2019 | 07:19am EDT

Continued Execution of Channel Strategy with Key Partnership Contract Wins

PCI-PAL PLC (AIM: PCIP), the secure payments provider to contact centres, is pleased to announce it has signed a global extension to its UK reseller contract with leading CCaaS* and UCaaS** vendor, 8×8 Inc. This agreement builds on the Company's existing relationship with 8×8 in the UK. The Company is also pleased to announce today that this reseller contract has already generated the partnership's first customer contract in the U.S. with a market leading brand in the travel sector.

Leveraging PCI Pal's globally accessible AWS cloud platform, this fully integrated solution will enable 8×8 to deliver secure payment services to their customers across the globe through simplified deployment processes and without the need for on-premise hardware. The fully integrated service is expected to be generally available within the next few months.

In addition, PCI Pal has also extended its existing partner relationship with a leading telecommunications company in Canada, signing a fully integrated reseller contract. This new agreement, and the integration of our respective technologies, gives PCI Pal access to the full range of their contact centre and telco customer base in both Canada and other territories in which they operate.

Commenting on the contracts, James Barham, Chief Executive Officer of PCI Pal, said:

'We are very excited by these important contract extensions with two major North American-headquartered partners. Both partners are in key target areas for our global partner programme; CCaaS/UCaaS and telco/carrier respectively. With customers from both partnerships already live on our platform, we have a strong foundation from which to open up the expanded reach provided by these new extended agreements.

'These contracts, as well as other integrated reseller partner wins announced earlier in the year, further strengthen our strategic market position as the preferred solution provider for secure payments to integrated telephony providers globally.'

*CCaaS - Contact Centre as a Service

**UCaaS - Unified Communications as a Service

For further information and notes to editors please view the full London Stock Exchange RNS.

Disclaimer

PCI-PAL plc published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 11:18:08 UTC
