Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  PCI- PAL PLC    IPP   GB0009737155

PCI- PAL PLC

(IPP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

PCI PAL : Trading Update & Notice of Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 05:20am EDT

PCI-PAL PLC (AIM: PCIP), the customer engagement specialist that secures and protects payment card data for companies handling payments by phone, is pleased to announce a trading update for the financial year to 30 June 2019.

Key unaudited highlights for the year include:

  • The Group has made significant progress worldwide both in growing new customer contract wins and further developing its channel partners.
  • New contracts signed worldwide in the year have a Total Contract Value (TCV) of £5.58 million (2018: £1.72 million). Within that, North America accounted for £1.42 million (2018: £0.32 million), an encouraging performance in the North America team's first full year of trading.
  • The recurring Annual Contract Value (ACV) of these new contracts signed by the Group was £1.88 million (2018: £0.47 million).
  • Continued momentum in channel strategy execution since the half year which included adding global reseller agreements with leading CCaaS* vendors TalkDesk and 8X8, both of which led to early customer contract wins. Channel partners produced 85% of the recurring ACV of new contracts in FY 2019.
  • Total contracted recurring ACV** now stands at £4.03 million (2018: £2.16 million) showing the progress being made towards our key goal of delivering sustainable cash generation followed by profitability.
  • Loss before tax for the 12 months to 20 June 2019 expected to be in line with market expectations.
  • Closing net cash was £1.49 million (30 June 2018: £3.75 million), trade debtors were £1.09 million (30 June 2018: £0.48 million) and closing deferred revenue increased to £2.45 million (30 June 2018: £1.13 million). The significant growth in deferred revenue is providing increased forward revenue visibility, reflecting the long-term recurring nature of the Group's business model.

Commenting on progress in the period, James Barham, Chief Executive Officer said:

'The significant progress made by the Company in the period is very exciting. We have continued to deliver on our stated ambitions: becoming the go-to global cloud provider to technology vendors wishing to provide secure phone payment solutions to their customers; rapidly growing our partner-led sales; and proving the agility and popularity of our AWS-based platform by delivering customer solutions across the world.

'I am especially pleased that we have almost doubled our total contracted recurring ACV as well as with the uptake in utilisation of our core AWS-based cloud platform that was launched in October 2017. With all new business provisioned from this platform, we now have live customers across all our cloud instances in EMEA, North America, and ANZ, including our largest ever customer signed to date.'

Notice of Results

PCI Pal will announce its results for the financial year ending 30 June 2019 in the week beginning 7 October 2019.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

* CCaaS is Contact Center as a Service

**Contracted ACV is the total annual recurring revenue of all signed contracts, whether invoiced and included in deferred revenue or still to be deployed and/or invoiced.

For further information and notes to editors please view the full London Stock Exchange RNS.

Disclaimer

PCI-PAL plc published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 09:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PCI- PAL PLC
05:20aPCI PAL : Trading Update & Notice of Results
PU
07/09PCI PAL : Record GDPR fine provides stark data and payment protection warning to..
AQ
06/25PCI PAL : Director Dealing – Jun 2019
PU
06/14PCI PAL : Director Dealing and Grant of Share Options
PU
06/12PCI PAL : Key Partnership Contract Wins
PU
04/29PCI PAL : Presentation at ShareSoc Growth Company Seminar in London
PU
04/01PCI PAL : Chief Information Security Officer Role Created
PU
03/06PCI PAL : Director/ PDMR Dealing – March 2019
PU
03/05PCI PAL : Partnering with PCI Pal
PU
02/21PCI PAL : Interim Results – 31 December 2018
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3,40 M
EBIT 2019 -4,90 M
Net income 2019 -4,70 M
Finance 2019 2,90 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,05x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,47x
EV / Sales2019 3,34x
EV / Sales2020 1,94x
Capitalization 14,3 M
Chart PCI- PAL PLC
Duration : Period :
PCI- PAL PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PCI- PAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 50,00  GBp
Last Close Price 33,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 49,3%
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Christopher Barham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Michael Fielding Non-Executive Chairman
Sadie Ahier Operations Director
Thomas William Good CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Geoffrey Forsyth Executive Director & Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PCI- PAL PLC76.32%18
FISERV INC29.80%37 400
FIRST DATA CORP69.60%27 066
GLOBAL PAYMENTS58.26%25 573
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES55.27%24 856
WIRECARD AG13.52%20 899
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group