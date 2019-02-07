PCI Pal : and Verizon collaborate on best practice Whitepaper

RNS REACH

PCI-PAL PLC

New whitepaper assesses contact centre challenges in achieving sustainable PCI DSS compliance.

PCI-PAL PLC ('PCI Pal'), a secure payments provider to contact centres, is pleased to announce the release of a co-authored whitepaper with Verizon to examine and address the challenges in achieving Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard ('PCI DSS') compliance in contact centre environments.

The Verizon Professional Services Security Assurance Practice and PCI Pal recently established a collaborative partnership on Payment Card Industry ('PCI') marketing through the joint publication of whitepapers, public speaking engagements and other joint marketing and sales initiatives.

A key recommendation from the research is to eliminate data breaches at the contact centre level by preventing payment data from entering the environment. This means businesses should replace pause and resume systems with Dual Tone Multi Frequency (DTMF) masking technology. By doing so, organisations can de-scope their contact centres from the complex requirements of PCI DSS, therefore eliminating sensitive card data from the conversation.

Download the whitepaper here.

James Barham, CEO of PCI Pal, said: 'We are delighted to be partnering with Verizon, the recognised experts in payment security worldwide. Our globally accessible, cloud-based solutions are ideally positioned to fulfil the recommendations of this report thereby achieving sustainable PCI DSS compliance in contact centre environments for our partners and customers.'