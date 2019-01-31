Log in
News Summary

PCM : to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 6, 2019

01/31/2019 | 06:09pm EST

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) a leading technology solutions provider, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year results ended December 31, 2018 before the market opens on February 6, 2019. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

This conference call will be webcast by NASDAQ OMX. The conference call will be available to the general public on the live webcast in a listen-only mode and can be accessed from PCM's investor relations website at investor.pcm.com/events-presentations.

The webcast will be archived and can be accessed at investor.pcm.com under "Events & Presentations." A replay of the conference call by phone will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on February 6, 2019 until February 13, 2019 12:00 ET. The dial-in number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and the pass code is 3284949.

About PCM

PCM, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware, software and services to small, medium and enterprise businesses, state, local and federal governments and educational institutions across the United States, Canada and the UK. We generated net sales of approximately $2.2 billion in the twelve months ended September 30, 2018. For more information, please visit investor.pcm.com or call (310) 354-5600.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 111 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 21,1 M
Debt 2018 145 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 12,68
P/E ratio 2019 10,08
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 260 M
Chart PCM INC
Duration : Period :
PCM Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PCM INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 25,6 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank F. Khulusi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Jay Miley President
Simon M. Abuyounes Executive VP-IT, Operations & Commercial Sales
Brandon H. LaVerne Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Thomas A. Maloof Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PCM INC21.29%260
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.22%122 124
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.64%104 684
ACCENTURE9.28%98 224
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING2.20%61 024
VMWARE, INC.6.75%60 000
