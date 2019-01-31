PCM : to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 6, 2019

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) a leading technology solutions provider, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year results ended December 31, 2018 before the market opens on February 6, 2019. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

This conference call will be webcast by NASDAQ OMX. The conference call will be available to the general public on the live webcast in a listen-only mode and can be accessed from PCM's investor relations website at investor.pcm.com/events-presentations.

The webcast will be archived and can be accessed at investor.pcm.com under "Events & Presentations." A replay of the conference call by phone will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on February 6, 2019 until February 13, 2019 12:00 ET. The dial-in number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and the pass code is 3284949.

About PCM

PCM, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware, software and services to small, medium and enterprise businesses, state, local and federal governments and educational institutions across the United States, Canada and the UK. We generated net sales of approximately $2.2 billion in the twelve months ended September 30, 2018. For more information, please visit investor.pcm.com or call (310) 354-5600.

