PCM : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) a leading technology solutions provider, announced that it will release its second quarter results ended June 30, 2019 after the market closes (4:00 p.m. EDT) on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The Company will issue a press release detailing the results for the quarter and can be accessed at investor.pcm.com under "Press Releases."

On June 24, 2019, PCM announced that it has entered into an agreement under which Insight Enterprises (Nasdaq: NSIT) will acquire PCM for $35 per share. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2019. The press release of the announcement can be accessed at investor.pcm.com under "Press Releases." Due to the pending transaction, the Company will not host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results.

About PCM

PCM, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware, software and services to small, medium and enterprise businesses, state, local and federal governments and educational institutions across the United States, Canada and the UK. We generated net sales of approximately $2.2 billion in the twelve months ended March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit investor.pcm.com or call (310) 354-5600.

Forward-looking Statements

