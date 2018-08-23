Log in
PCS Edventures! Announces the Promotion of Michael Bledsoe to President

08/23/2018 | 06:06am EDT

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCS Edventures!.com, Inc., (PCSV) a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education programs and drone products, today announced that Michael Bledsoe has been named as President of the Company.  Michael served as Vice President and Treasurer prior to his promotion and will continue to oversee those responsibilities in his new role as President.  

Todd Hackett, CEO, commented, "Michael has been serving the Company at a high level for over two years now.  His promotion to President accurately reflects the role he has been taking at the company and is well deserved.  Under Michael’s leadership, business operations have improved significantly as quarterly results reported last week show our highest gross sales and net profits (gross sales over $1.8M and net profits over $750K).  I strongly believe that PCS will continue to be most successful under Michael’s guidance." 

Michael also serves as a Director for the Company. 

Michael Bledsoe commented regarding his promotion, "I am honored to be a part of the exceptional team we have at PCS.  I am excited about the course our Company is on and upcoming prospects."

For more information about PCS Edventures, visit our website.

About PCS Edventures!

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCPK: PCSV) is a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. PCS programs emphasize experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) and have been deployed at over 7,000 sites in all 50 United States and 17 foreign countries. https://edventures.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934; actual results could differ materially from such statements.

Contact

Investor Contact: Mike Bledsoe 1.800.429.3110, mikeb@edventures.com
Investor Relations Web Site: pcsv.global

© GlobeNewswire 2018
