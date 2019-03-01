PCS Edventures!, Inc. Provides OTC Reporting Update Achieves “Current Information” Status

BOISE, Idaho, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCS Edventures!, Inc., (PCSV) a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education programs and drone products, today delivered an update on the Company’s reporting status under the Alternative Reporting Standard.



PCS has completed the process of filing its Disclosure Statements and Attorney Letter under the Alternative Reporting Standard and has achieved a status of “Current Information” by OTC Markets, indicating full reporting compliance. Company information and reports can be found at https://www.otcmarkets.com/ .

OTC Markets Group offers the Alternative Reporting Standard for companies who choose to make material information publicly available to investors. Companies trading on the OTC Pink Market that do not report to the SEC, such as PCS, may publish disclosure in accordance with the OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines. These requirements are designed to give investors the basic information a broker-dealer must maintain under Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11 in order to initiate a quote in a security on the Pink markets.

Michael Bledsoe, President, commented, “By achieving the Current Information status, we have reached another milestone in our endeavor to increase liquidity in our stock and provide investors with current information. Our longer-term plans include becoming an SEC reporting company again, with audited financial statements, provided that we maintain the trend in profitability that we established in 2018.”

About PCS Edventures!, Inc.

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCPK: PCSV) is a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. PCS programs emphasize experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM). https://www.edventures.com .

