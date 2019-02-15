PCS Edventures!, Inc. Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCS Edventures!, Inc., (PCSV) a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education programs and drone products, today announced unaudited results of operations for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 which ended on December 31, 2018.



Revenue was $0.53 million, which was 73% greater than revenue from the same period last year. Net income was ($0.14 million) compared to ($0.75 million) for the same quarter of the previous year.

Michael Bledsoe, President, commented, “The Company’s business is tied to the seasonality of educational purchases, and the quarter ending December 31st is traditionally our slowest quarter. While we cannot control seasonality, we are pleased that we continued to execute smartly during the quarter, growing our revenue by 73% over the year-ago period. For calendar year 2018, the Company generated revenue of $5.34 million and a net profit of $1.25 million, both records for PCS. As our Company’s financial health continues to improve, we anticipate reducing debt significantly during 2019, but at a pace that will not interfere with the Company’s growth trajectory.”

About PCS Edventures!, Inc.

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCPK: PCSV) is a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. PCS programs emphasize experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM). http://www.edventures.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934; actual results could differ materially from such statements.

