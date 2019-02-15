Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  PCS Edventures! Inc    PCSV

PCS EDVENTURES! INC

(PCSV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

PCS Edventures!, Inc. Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 11:17am EST

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCS Edventures!, Inc., (PCSV) a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education programs and drone products, today announced unaudited results of operations for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 which ended on December 31, 2018.

Revenue was $0.53 million, which was 73% greater than revenue from the same period last year.  Net income was ($0.14 million) compared to ($0.75 million) for the same quarter of the previous year. 

Michael Bledsoe, President, commented, “The Company’s business is tied to the seasonality of educational purchases, and the quarter ending December 31st is traditionally our slowest quarter.  While we cannot control seasonality, we are pleased that we continued to execute smartly during the quarter, growing our revenue by 73% over the year-ago period.  For calendar year 2018, the Company generated revenue of $5.34 million and a net profit of $1.25 million, both records for PCS.  As our Company’s financial health continues to improve, we anticipate reducing debt significantly during 2019, but at a pace that will not interfere with the Company’s growth trajectory.”

For more information about PCS Edventures!, Inc., visit our website.

About PCS Edventures!, Inc.

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCPK: PCSV) is a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. PCS programs emphasize experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM). http://www.edventures.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934; actual results could differ materially from such statements.

Contact

Investor Contact: Michael Bledsoe 1.800.429.3110, mikeb@edventures.com
Investor Relations Web Site: pcsv.global

PCS logo experts.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PCS EDVENTURES! INC
11:17aPCS Edventures!, Inc. Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of Fisc..
GL
11:17aPCS EDVENTURES : Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year ..
AQ
2018PCS EDVENTURES : Reports Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year..
AQ
2018Thrust-UAV and Kodak Announce Sport Drone Launch
GL
2018PCS EDVENTURES : com, Inc. Discusses the Growing STEM Sector and Popular Product..
AQ
2018PCS EDVENTURES : com, Inc. Discusses the Growing STEM Sector and Popular Product..
AQ
2018PCS Edventures! Provides Operational Update for the Second Quarter of FY 2019
GL
2018PCS Edventures! Announces the Promotion of Michael Bledsoe to President
GL
2018PCS Edventures! Reports Unaudited Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Yea..
GL
2018PCS EDVENTURES : Todd Hackett, CEO of PCS Edventures! Discusses Company Updates ..
AQ
More news
Chart PCS EDVENTURES! INC
Duration : Period :
PCS Edventures! Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Todd Raymond Hackett Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Beldsoe President & Director
Alexandra Monjar Director-Sales
Cynthia Hernandez Director-Sales & Marketing
Heidi Grover Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PCS EDVENTURES! INC92.25%0
S&P GLOBAL INC15.26%49 144
RELX7.76%43 936
MOODY'S CORPORATION17.55%31 371
THOMSON REUTERS CORP6.17%26 408
EXPERIAN7.19%23 868
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.